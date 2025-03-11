Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition Hosts an EGAD 1st Friday event to entertain and educate on April 4, 2025

April 4 is FIRST FRIDAY in the Eau Gallie Arts District. The Square will be filled with exhibitors and voices speaking for the Lagoon—and music by Char Good and Gary Lazer Eyes. Derek Gores will be demonstrating art during the event.

The galleries have special surprises. Don’t miss Fifth Avenue Art Gallery's special Lagoon-focused event, Just Another Fish On The Wall.

This special event is a tribute to our Indian River Lagoon, which is important to our quality of life and economic impact as a region. Loving the Lagoon Life, as so many of us do, this event will bring this message to so many others.

This is your opportunity to join the ongoing efforts to ensure our priceless Lagoon is restored and preserved for this generation and generations yet to be born.

APRIL 4 SPONSOR LEVELS & BENEFITS

Sponsorship earns you Official Membership & Special Event Shirts.

$1000 TARPON SPONSORSHIP - TOP BILLING on screen, your business/logo and/or custom message repeated throughout the 3-hour event; thank you prominently in BIRLC social posting; placement of your logo or name(s) on HelpTheLagoon.org; and on all event promotions; and up to (6) BIRLC EVENT SHIRTS

$500 RIVER OTTER SPONSORSHIP - On screen thank you; social thank you posting; on HelpTheLagoon.org and select event promotions; up to (4) BIRLC EVENT SHIRTS

$300 DIAMONDBACK TERRAPIN SPONSORSHIP - On screen thank you; social thank you posting; on HelpTheLagoon.org and select event promotions; up to (2) BIRLC EVENT SHIRTS

$100 PELICAN SPONSORSHIP - Become a BIRLC Member and get an Event Shirt and VIP Reserved Seat.

Added Benefit: Contribute at any Sponsor Level and claim your special reserved seats–relax front and center for entertainment in the Eau Gallie Square on April 4.