Space Coast Pride Offers a Scholarship to Brevard Students

Space Coast Pride Randall D. Kelly/Kelli Randell Memorial Scholarship

Dedicated to the memory of Miss Kelli Randell, whose service, generosity and passion has changed the lives of many in the LGBTQIA++ community.

The Space Coast Pride Randall D. Kelly/Kelli Randell Memorial Scholarship is an achievement-based award that aims to support the members of our community with their educational development. This scholarship is for senior high school students who will be graduating in the class of 2025. This year, Space Coast Pride will award two $1,500 scholarships to two applicants .

Applicants must submit their application along with all required additional materials via email to Louise Rigdon-Smith at secretary@spacecoastpride.org by April 1, 2025. Once all applications have been received, selected members of our Grant & Scholarship Committee will review the applicants’ documents and select five semi-finalists for additional interviews with Space Coast Pride executive board members. All semi-finalists will be notified via email that they have been selected for an interview on April 15, 2025, along with the date and location of the interview. The scholarship recipients will be notified via email no later than two weeks after the interview if they have been selected for the scholarship.

Required Documents:

A completed application to the Space Coast Pride Scholarship.



An unofficial copy of your high school transcript.

A letter of recommendation from your teacher or high school counselor.

Personal statement (see application for further information)

Scholarship recipients are selected based on the following criteria:

Academic excellence and potential.

Commitment and service to the LGBTQIA++ community.

Ability to represent the value of Space Coast Pride.

All information provided by the applicants will only be used solely to select the recipients for Space Coast Pride Randall D. Kelly/Kelli Randell Memorial Scholarship. In other words, we will not be sharing any personal information of our applicants to any third party.

More info: Randall D. Kelly/Kelli Randell Memorial Scholarship - Space Coast Pride