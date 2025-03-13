St Johns River Water Management District Urges Citizens to Conserve our Water Resources

As spring arrives, it’s the perfect time to water your lawn responsibly and help conserve Florida’s valuable water resources. Living in the St. Johns River Water Management District means following watering restrictions that are designed to help conserve water and protect our state’s unique ecosystems.

During daylight saving time, residents can water their lawns up to twice a week. With an average of 54 inches of rainfall a year, that’s usually more than enough to keep your yard healthy. These restrictions are essential in reducing water waste, as landscape irrigation often accounts for more than half of a household’s total water usage.

Deirdre Irwin, a water conservation coordinator with the District, explains, “Every time you run your irrigation system, you’re using nearly 1,000 gallons—that’s the same as taking an 8-hour shower.”

Overwatering your lawn is not only costly but can also harm your landscape. It promotes mold, pests, and runoff, which pollutes natural waterways. By adhering to the District’s watering restrictions, you’re helping protect Florida’s delicate ecosystems, including its springs and rivers.

When to water:

Homes with odd-numbered or no address: Wednesdays and Saturdays

Homes with even-numbered addresses: Thursdays and Sundays

Nonresidential properties: Tuesdays and Fridays

Watering is allowed only before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. and for no more than one hour per zone. This applies to all water sources—whether from private wells, pumps and public/private utilities.

However, don’t water simply because it’s your scheduled day. Only water your lawn when it shows signs of stress, such as:

Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.

Grass appears blue-gray in color.

Footprints stay visible for a few minutes, showing the grass isn’t bouncing back.

Rainfall is not forecast in coming days.

Additional Tips for Conserving Water Outdoors:

Get to know the watering rules and follow them.

If you have a smart irrigation controller, make sure your rain sensor is working properly or turn your system off during the rainy season.

Pay attention to when your lawn’s water needs and use water responsibly to help protect Florida’s resources.

Manually operate your irrigation system, turning it on only when necessary and on your designated watering days.

By sticking to the restrictions, you’ll save water, money and keep your yard thriving. For more tips, visit www.sjrwmd.com/water-conservation.