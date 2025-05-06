Community Foundation for Brevard Offers Grants to Local Groups-Deadline for Applications May 20, 2025

Competitive Grants-Brevard Guidelines

The Community Foundation for Brevard uses a competitive grant process to award grants from its Field of Interest and Unrestricted Funds.

2025 Cycle: April – September

The application opens on April 29th and the deadline is May 20th. Grant awards will be announced no later than September 2nd.

For additional information, please visit our Grantmaker Briefing page to view last year's presentation and webinar recording.

Information and guidelines are outlined below. If you have any questions, please contact Donna Sewell, Director of Philanthropy.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Eligible Organizations



Nonprofit organizations serving Brevard County, legally chartered and registered in the State of Florida and in possession of a determination letter from the IRS declaring the organization a public charity, exempt from federal income tax under section 501(c)(3).

Organization must have a minimum two-years operating history after the date of receipt of its 501(c)(3) classification Organizations based outside of Brevard County must have at least two (2) years of operational/programmatic history serving Brevard.

Organizations must be in compliance with or exempt from registration requirements of Chapter 496, Florida Statutes, the Solicitation of Contributions Act.

Grantmaking impact areas:

The Community Foundation welcomes and encourages grant applications that address one or more of the following broad categories:

ANIMALS: We value healthy bio-diverse life and ecosystems, and address the ethical treatment of animals, threatened species, habitat conservation and connectivity, invasive species management, among other programs.

ARTS & CULTURE: Art, music, and everything that makes our lives more vibrant and rich. We support symphonies, exhibitions, theater, human connection and appreciation of diverse cultures and art forms, and deepen community-based arts education for children and adults.

COMMUNITY CAPACITY: The social good sector keeps our community healthy and whole. We help nonprofits with strategic planning, board development, financial management, outcome evaluation, fundraising, marketing, and organizational restructuring and mergers/, purchase of office equipment and software programs so they can thrive.

EDUCATION: Promote social, emotional and cognitive development of young children, including programs that support and educate parents and efforts that engage volunteers, expand academic support; mentoring and recreational programs for children and youth, particularly to close the achievement gap; broaden workplace, career and postsecondary experiences and opportunities for youth; improve adult literacy, skill development, education and workforce training.

ENVIRONMENT: Support stewardship, appreciation, and protection of outdoor spaces and wildlife – on land and in water.

OPPORTUNITY & EMPOWERMENT:

Meeting basic human needs, including food, shelter and access to health care. Improve residents’ ability to meet local affordability challenges by helping them secure affordable, stable housing, recover from financial crisis, and/or increase earning potential.

Programs reaching vulnerable communities.

Activities that maximize the functioning of special needs populations in mainstream society; that protect the public (crime and delinquency prevention, legal administration, legal services); firefighting and police activities, and programs of community centers.

HEALTH & WELLNESS: Improve community-based health and wellness; activities that improve and promote health outcomes; general and rehabilitative health services; mental health; crisis intervention; associations or services associated with specific diseases, disorders, and medical disciplines.

