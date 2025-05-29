© 2025 WFIT
Coastal Connection

Citizens' Climate Lobby Space Coast Lobby Against Climatologist Cuts from NOAA as Hurricane Season Begins

By Terri Wright
Published May 29, 2025 at 8:45 AM EDT
Climate Change Organization

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a climate change organization that exists to create the political will for a livable world by enabling individual breakthroughs in the exercise of personal and political power.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy climate change organization focused on national policies to address the national and global climate crisis.

Join the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Space Coast Chapter
Titusville, Cocoa Beach, Rockledge, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Vero Beach, Christmas. All of District 8., Florida

Interested in solving climate change? You are welcome in Citizens’ Climate. We’re regular people from Florida who are working together to get climate laws passed. We believe that the only way to tackle climate change is together. We connect over shared concerns, build consensus, and work with elected officials from every party towards climate solutions.

Together, we make a much bigger impact than we could individually by:

  • Starting productive conversations about climate solutions in our community
  • Getting more people talking about solutions
  • Building support for climate action with community leaders
  • Meeting with our members of Congress to advocate for effective climate solutions

You can't solve climate change alone - but together, we can. You in?

Connect with our chapter

Space Coast- Titusville, Cocoa, Rockledge, Cape Canaveral, Merritt Island, Palm Bay, Melbourne, FL (Active)

Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
