Citizens' Climate Lobby Space Coast Lobby Against Climatologist Cuts from NOAA as Hurricane Season Begins
Climate Change Organization
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a climate change organization that exists to create the political will for a livable world by enabling individual breakthroughs in the exercise of personal and political power.
Titusville, Cocoa Beach, Rockledge, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Vero Beach, Christmas. All of District 8., Florida
Interested in solving climate change? You are welcome in Citizens’ Climate. We’re regular people from Florida who are working together to get climate laws passed. We believe that the only way to tackle climate change is together. We connect over shared concerns, build consensus, and work with elected officials from every party towards climate solutions.
Together, we make a much bigger impact than we could individually by:
- Starting productive conversations about climate solutions in our community
- Getting more people talking about solutions
- Building support for climate action with community leaders
- Meeting with our members of Congress to advocate for effective climate solutions
You can't solve climate change alone - but together, we can. You in?
