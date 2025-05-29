Citizens' Climate Lobby Space Coast Lobby Against Climatologist Cuts from NOAA as Hurricane Season Begins

Climate Change Organization

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a climate change organization that exists to create the political will for a livable world by enabling individual breakthroughs in the exercise of personal and political power.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy climate change organization focused on national policies to address the national and global climate crisis.

Join the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Space Coast Chapter

Titusville, Cocoa Beach, Rockledge, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Vero Beach, Christmas. All of District 8., Florida

Interested in solving climate change? You are welcome in Citizens’ Climate. We’re regular people from Florida who are working together to get climate laws passed. We believe that the only way to tackle climate change is together. We connect over shared concerns, build consensus, and work with elected officials from every party towards climate solutions.

Together, we make a much bigger impact than we could individually by:

Starting productive conversations about climate solutions in our community

Getting more people talking about solutions

Building support for climate action with community leaders

Meeting with our members of Congress to advocate for effective climate solutions

You can't solve climate change alone - but together, we can. You in?

