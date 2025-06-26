Brevard Zoo Offers extended Hours, Muralist displays and Special Sunday Education Events

EXTENDED HOURS

June 5 – July 27 |

Thursdays – Sundays

See the Zoo in a different light!

We are extending our hours to 6 PM Thursdays to Sundays in June and July. Zoo members will be able to enjoy the Zoo from 9 AM to 6 PM and non-members from 9:30 AM to 6 PM, with last admission at 4:30 PM for both.

Use this extra time to experience some Zoo residents getting ready for bed, while others are just starting their day! You may hear the lions do their evening roar, see Lemur Island buzzing with dinnertime activity, watch our Brazilian porcupine dig into her breakfast or witness our screech owls begin their nightly hunt.

Bold Murals

This exhibition features 13 new artists, all from across Florida, tackling the theme “They Thrive, We Thrive.” These new vibrant murals will remain on display throughout the Zoo until September 2025 —don’t miss this unforgettable fusion of art and nature. Bold Murals is included with Zoo admission.

Take the next step into our world of creativity by signing up for event opportunities associated with this art exhibition, like painting workshops, family activities and more. Details below. Event tickets are limited, so register today!

Bold Murals is proudly sponsored by Florida Power & Light and Amazon.