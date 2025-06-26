Sebastian Inlet Hosts a Ribbon Cutting for the North Jetty June 30, 2025

Join us as we celebrate the latest milestone in the evolution of Sebastian Inlet.

On June 30 at 10 a.m., the Sebastian Inlet District and its partners will celebrate the completion of the 2024/2025 North Jetty Revetment Improvements Project (Phase 1) during a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sebastian Inlet’s north jetty.

When storms damaged a section of the north jetty two years ago, the District completed emergency repairs and, with the support of its five-member Commission, launched an ambitious repair project in November 2024. Completed a month ahead of schedule, the $2.2 million North Jetty Revetments Improvements Project is built to last for decades to come. The improved section of the jetty spans 210 feet and includes steel seawalls protected by granite armor stone, a new sidewalk and an improved location for the District’s popular webcam.

We thank the public for its patience while the north jetty was closed during construction. We also thank Sebastian Inlet State Park for its support, as well as project sponsors Rep. Robert Brackett, Sen. Erin Grall and Rep. Debbie Mayfield.

Phases two and three, which are not yet scheduled, will bring additional improvements to the north jetty and the south jetty. Join us on June 30 and let’s cut this ribbon!

Created as an independent special taxing district in 1919 by special act of the Florida State Legislature, the District was chartered to maintain the navigational channel between the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River Lagoon. The District’s critical functions include maintaining the inlet’s north and south jetties, which are vital to navigation safety and a key recreational feature within Sebastian Inlet State Park.