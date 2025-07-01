Save Our Indian River Lagoon & Lagoon Loyal Program Work to Improve the Lagoon

The Save Our Indian River Lagoon Program was created with the ½ cent sales tax that Brevard County residents voted to impose on themselves in 2016. The program is designed to address excess nitrogen and phosphorus pollution to the Indian River Lagoon through various projects to reduce pollution inputs, remove legacy loads of pollution, and restore natural filtration systems. It is estimated that the plan will bring in up to $586 million in revenue over 10 years to fund projects that will reduce or remove over 1.3 million pounds of excess nitrogen and 106 thousand pounds of phosphorus annually from the Indian River Lagoon.

The projects being completed by the Save Our Indian River Lagoon Program are just one part of restoring the Indian River Lagoon. The National Estuary Program, St Johns River Water Management District, Brevard County and the cities have been working on stormwater improvements since the 90s. Currently, new technologies are being incorporated to improve stormwater and wastewater utilities. The lagoon will also need the assistance of the community to help reduce the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus created by homes and businesses. Learn more on how to reduce your personal impact by visiting the Lagoon Loyal website .

Project Plan

The Save Our Indian River Lagoon Project Plan was created to identify and prioritize projects to be funded by the Save Our Indian River Lagoon ½ Cent Sales Tax Referendum passed in 2016. The Plan was developed in partnership with scientists, economists, environmentalists and multiple government agencies. It outlines local projects planned to meet water quality targets and improve the health, productivity, aesthetic appeal, and economic value of the lagoon. It is reviewed and updated annually. The most recent update of the plan was approved in February 2023.

Citizen Oversight Committee

The role of the Save Our Indian River Lagoon Citizen Oversight Committee is to review the timeliness of project delivery, actual and updated project costs, and actual nutrient removal effectiveness; review new literature and local studies on the types of projects included in the plan and potential alternative project types; evaluate alternative project proposals received from the community; and recommend adjustments to the Project Plan to be approved by the Board of County Commissioners.