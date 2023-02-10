WeVenture Calls for Nominations for Women Who Rock Awards
Deadline to nominate someone for Women Who Rock is February 17th!
Nominate now at : https://weventure.fit.edu/
We venture to ignite the power of women entrepreneurs.
We fulfill our mission by providing the following services:
- FREE one-on-one business consultations
- Low and No-cost business education seminars and workshops
- IGNITE 360® Mentoring Program and Peer Groups
- Purposeful networking events
- Leadership development opportunities for professional women
Established in 2007 our non profit program is part of the Nathan M. Bisk College of Business on the campus of Florida Tech. Since then, we have:
- Trained over 15,500 clients
- Helped over 180 business owners grow and expand their businesses through the IGNITE 360® Mentoring Program
- Helped clients to create and maintain local jobs
- Helped clients to increase revenues - an average of 40% for IGNITE 360® graduates