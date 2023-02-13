Fl Tech's Society of Automotive Engineers Hosts a Fundraiser at the American Muscle Car Museum March 26th

On Sunday, March 26th Florida Tech's Society of Automotive Engineers will host a fundraiser at the American Muscle Car Museum Florida Tech's SAE, a 501(c)(3) organization, is raising money to support the development of their Formula SAE car and compete in an intercollegiate design competition in Michigan this May! Support this amazing team by coming to the American Muscle Car Museum home of the most amazing American classic cars and other high-end automobiles. Details on Facebook Fl Tech formula motorsports.