Fl Tech Students Celebrate Earth Day with a week of activities

Saturday April 15th-Hosted by Recreation and Civic Engagement! Join us as we partner for a school wide beach day on April 15th from 9am-4pm. There will be an Equestrian Exploration at a local equestrian center and hobby farm from 9:30-11:30am where students will tour the facilities, meet & feed farm animals, and learn more about opportunities!! RSVP ON ENGAGE IS REQUIRED TO ATTEND. Afterwards, from 12-1pm there will be a beach clean up. Can’t wait to see you all there!!

Join us Monday, April 17th for the Earth Week Kickoff. We will be having a nonprofit and companies show-off along with a free food truck. Also stay tuned for posts every day this week about all our events for Earth Week 2023!💫

Come on out and see companies including: Melbourne Sustainability Program, reThink Your Commute, Lagoon Loyal, City of Melbourne Beach, Space Coast Audubon Society, ReThink Energy Florida, Keep Brevard Beautiful, City of Palm Bay, and Titusville.

We would also like to give a big thank you to our partners at Student Life, Facilities, Drone Club, and SGA