FL Tech Hosts American Cancer Society's Relay for Life February 17th 2024 on the FL Tech campus

More than just a fundraising walk, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life brings together passionate supporters who embody the American Cancer Society vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. This volunteer-led experience unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer, and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

Although each Relay For Life event embraces the uniqueness of the home community, every event does have the same four signature elements: a celebration of cancer survivors, a celebration of caregivers, a luminaria ceremony to honor and remember loved ones, and the opportunity to fight back against cancer.

To join the FL Tech Relay for life event https://signup.cancer.org/?prod=rfl&fr_id=108110&pg=login&redirectURL=https%3a%2f%2fsignup.cancer.org%3fprod%3drfl%26fr_id%3d108110#login

