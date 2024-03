Description

Robert Duboise was arrested at the age of 18 and then spent 37 years in prison, 3 of those years on death row. He was exonerated by working with the Innocence Project. Proving his innocence also led investigators to find the real killers. Join us as he tells his story, working with the Innocence Project, and how DNA evidence was used to exonerate him.

Saturday March 2, 2024 4 pm

