Florida Tech's Student Design Showcase April 19th, 2024 11am to 3 pm

By Terri Wright
Published March 18, 2024 at 7:45 AM EDT

Northrop Grumman Engineering & Science Student Design Showcase

Welcome to the Northrop Grumman Engineering & Science Student Design Showcase at Florida Tech, an annual event during which student teams present their work and field questions from their peers, faculty members, industry professionals and local leaders.

For graduating seniors, the event represents years of coursework and hands-on learning experiences put to the test through project-based learning. As the central element of students’ final capstone course, Senior Design provides an engaging context for learning, an opportunity to integrate complex material and the inspiration to discover new ways of thinking and doing.

Aerospace, Physics and Space Sciences
Understanding the physics of the universe and driving humanity’s future in air and space.

Biomedical and Chemical Engineering and Sciences
Applying advanced technologies to elevate the biological, chemical and medical fields and, ultimately, improve lives.

Computer Engineering and Sciences
Conceiving, designing, managing, implementing and operating complex computing and engineering problems.

Mechanical and Civil Engineering
Designing, building, developing and testing infrastructure to meet the basic needs of humanity.

Ocean Engineering and Marine Sciences
Developing interdisciplinary solutions to vital contemporary issues related to the environment.

Mathematical Sciences
Tackling pressing societal issues through statistics, modeling, programming, analysis and more.

Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
