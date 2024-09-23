Florida Tech's Music Program presents Opera Orlando Performance September 29, 2024

Join us Sunday the 29th at 2 pm for this amazing event! Free for students. Suggested donation $20. All donations go to the Music Program.

The Music Program at Florida Tech offers a variety of ways for musically talented students like you to continue to practice and perform while pursuing any degree program at the university.

Any student, regardless of major, is welcome to enroll in any of our course offerings. We strive to provide a creative and engaging environment that complements the University’s tradition of science and research. From beginners with an eagerness to learn a new instrument to experienced performers hoping to continue, there is something for everyone.

The Music Program believes that collective music-making and sympathetic study of musical culture develop essential skills in team building, communication, expression, and understanding that set Florida Tech graduates apart and contribute to building meaningful careers in an ever-changing world.