Southern Sprints Indoor Rowing Championships

Just the facts!​​

SAVE THE DATE! February 9, 2025

REGISTRATION via Regatta Central VENUE: FIT Campus in Melbourne, FL

FINAL RESULTS WILL BE POSTED ON REGATTA CENTRALView the Southern Sprints Records* *Updated as of 2024  You want details?

Race Information Packet

Erg Sales: All race machines are for sale at the end of the day. Reserve one now !

Southern Sprints