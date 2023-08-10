Bioluminescense

Bioluminescence

It’s summer time and you’ve heard your friends talking about bioluminescence in the Lagoon. But what is it really? Bioluminescence is a when organisms produce and emit their own light. We see this occur in fireflies, fish, jellyfish and microbes. It is a very common phenomenon in the deep ocean where it is typically used for communication, mating, feeding, and defense tactics. However, here in the much shallower waters of the Lagoon, bioluminescence is most commonly done by dinoflagellates. These are single celled organisms that float along the water’s surface and also known as plankton. When the water is agitated, the dinoflagellates let out a blue flash as a reflex response. This is meant to warn and startle their predators. But to the human eye it produces a magical glowing blue color. The dinoflagellates which emit the bioluminescence typically peak in abundance during late summer. So go find a one of our Local Lagoon paddling or kayaking tours and experience bioluminescence for yourself!