Environmental Endangered Lands Program EELS

The Environmental Education and Learning program in Brevard County known as EELS offers numerous benefits to the Indian River Lagoon, a cherished natural treasure. The EEL program plays a vital role in preserving and enhancing the health of this fragile ecosystem.

The EEL program provides valuable educational opportunities to residents and visitors alike. Through guided tours, interactive exhibits, and workshops, the program raises awareness about the importance of protecting the Indian River Lagoon

It actively engages in habitat restoration projects within the Indian River Lagoon, by removing invasive species, planting native vegetation, and restoring critical habitats

The EEL program in Brevard County is an invaluable asset for the Indian River Lagoon. Its educational initiatives, habitat restoration efforts, and promotion of sustainable practices contribute to the preservation and well-being of this remarkable ecosystem. Through the EEL program, Brevard County is actively investing in the future of the Indian River Lagoon and the generations to come.

A meeting of the Environmentally Endangered Lands (EEL) Selection and Management Committee, established by the Brevard County Board of County Commissioners, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September, 6,at the EEL Program Office, 91 East Drive, Melbourne 32904. The public is welcome to attend.

The Selection and Management Committee serves as an expert scientific advisory committee to the County Commission and Program staff on all issues involving the acquisition and ecological management of environmentally endangered lands within the EEL Program nature sanctuary network in Brevard County.

Members of the public may also participate in the meeting through an online Zoom Webinar.

