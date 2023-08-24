Sea Turtle Walk

If you have never seen a sea turtle come up the beach and lay 150 eggs in a deep hole in the sand you are missing out. The best place to see them is at The Archie Carr Wildlife Refuge, located along the eastern coast of Florida, a true gem of natural beauty and biodiversity. Spanning over 20 miles, this protected area is named after renowned biologist and conservationist Archie Carr, who dedicated his life to the study and preservation of sea turtles.

The refuge serves as a vital nesting ground for several species of sea turtles, including the loggerhead, green, and leatherback turtles. These magnificent creatures return year after year to lay their eggs in the sandy beaches, and the refuge plays a crucial role in ensuring their survival.

Viewing the sea turtle nesting is best done with the local sea turtle organizations. Look online to schedule a walk with either the Friends of Carr Refuge, the Sea Turtle Preservation society or the Sea Turtle Conservancy. Walks are held in the months of June through August..