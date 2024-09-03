WFIT Local & State Update - Sept. 3, 2024

Will Florida see Trump or Harris campaigning here?

Florida is not considered a swing state in the November election, given the GOP’s lead in voter registrations. But with polls tightening and both campaigns buying TV ads for the first time, voters shouldn’t be surprised to find both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump campaigning in person here before November. So far, Neither the Harris nor Trump campaigns confirmed any planned events by their candidates in the Sunshine State.

Will Polaris Dawn mission launch soon?

Billionaire Jared Isaacman and his Polaris Dawn crew have been waiting to lift off on their orbital spaceflight. They’ve been delayed by a helium leak in ground equipment, then weather off the coasts of Florida, and then the FAA’s order for SpaceX to stand-down. There was chatter online that the Falcon 9 and crew Dragon spacecraft would launch early tomorrow morning, but that now appears unlikely. SpaceX has not yet announced a date, but this Friday may be a possibility.

Instead SpaceX may launch another batch of Starlink satellites tomorrow. The four hour launch window opens at 8:59AM Wednesday morning. The 45th Weather Squadron predicts only a 30% chance of unfavorable conditions.

A strange-looking transport ship has arrived at Port Canaveral. It brought a critical piece of hardware for NASA’s Artemis III mission. The European Space Agency is providing the service module for the 2026 moon mission. The transport ship that sailed into the Port is unusual because it features four huge energy-saving sails.

In other space news, NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore reported a strange sound coming from the Boeing Starliner spacecraft as it orbited the Earth over the weekend. He held up his phone so mission control in Houston could hear the sound. NASA said yesterday, not to worry. The mystery sound was audio feedback from the communications system aboard Starliner and the space station.

Time to get a flu shot?

The signs already are up at Florida pharmacies: Get your flu shot. But should you? What about the new COVID booster approved by the FDA last week? Is it worth getting? One CVS pharmacy manager is already fielding these questions as the fall respiratory illness season approaches. Federal health authorities said they expect a similar or slightly better respiratory virus season this fall, if enough Americans get vaccinated. Many Brevard pharmacies have the new 2024 updated Moderna COVID shots in stock, along with doses of the flu vaccine manufactured to match this season’s strains. Respiratory virus season typically begins in October but peaks between December and February. So, timing vaccinations could help you keep your immunity levels highest when you need it the most.

Two sales tax holidays end this week.

Time is running out to take advantage of the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday. It ends this Friday. Items include pet supplies, batteries, self-powered radios, portable generators, and more. There’s also a sales tax holiday on tools. That runs through this Saturday. The list includes hand tools, ladders, and more. The complete list can be found on www.FloridaRevenue.com

For more information www.floridatoday.com

