WFIT Local & State Update - Sept 11, 2024

Bankruptcy judge oks sale of Steward hospitals.

Orlando Health’s bid to purchase three Space Coast hospitals from the financially ailing Steward Health Care was approved Tuesday by a bankruptcy judge. Orlando Health will pay $439 million for Melbourne and Rockledge Regional Medical Centers in Brevard and Sebastian River Medical Center in Indian River County. The sale also includes certain Steward Medical Group practices in Florida. Orlando Health is the Central Florida’s fourth largest employer with nearly 29,000 employees and more than 4,500 affiliated physicians. The system currently operates 17 hospitals and other medical facilities.

The state parks plan was bigger than we thought.

Floridians were upset when a state plan was leaked, detailing the addition of golf courses and hotels to nine state parks. But an undated document obtained by the Tampa Bay Times shows that Florida officials at one point considered a more sweeping list that included 17 additional state parks for development. When asked about the document, a representative for the Department of Environmental Protection said the project was “going back to the drawing board” - there were no plans to move forward.

DeSantis says he’ll work with legislature on condo solutions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is “ready, willing, and able” to find a solution with the Florida Legislature for spiking condominium costs before the end of the calendar year. Legislative action following the 2021 collapse of a condominium in Surfside has resulted in financial strains on condominium owners. During a 2022 special session, the Legislature passed a law requiring increased inspections for condo buildings. The law was intended to prevent association boards from delaying structural inspections and repairs. But the law also increased costs to condo owners. DeSantis says the state needs to do something this year. But the Florida Senate president said in August there will be no special session to address the problem.

Petition asks FL Supreme Court to stop DeSantis from interfering with the abortion amendment.

A South Florida attorney asked the Florida Supreme Court Tuesday to stop Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials from “interfering” with the election for the proposed abortion-rights amendment. The petition alleges that Florida’s top leaders are misusing and abusing their offices in opposition to Amendment 4, which would protect abortion access until the point of viability.The attorney filed the paperwork asking the court to step in after the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration published a webpage declaring that the abortion-rights amendment “threatens women’s safety.”

Abortions decline in Florida.

The number of abortions performed in Florida dropped nearly 13 percent during the first eight months of year. The state law prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy likely caused the decline. Florida voters in November will decide on a ballot measure that would provide abortion rights in the state.

Space News.

The Polaris Dawn astronauts are into day two of their flight. They are preparing for a space walk by breathing more oxygen and purging nitrogen from their bloodstreams. The first space walk by civilian astronauts is scheduled for Thursday.The next rocket launch from the Cape may come as soon as Thursday morning. SpaceX will send five satellites to orbit for AST SpaceMobile. The launch window opens at 4:52AM tomorrow. For these stories and more visit www.floridatoday.com