WFIT Local News Update September 17, 2024

Metal detectors coming to Brevard High Schools in October

Brevard Public Schools will install metal detectors at high schools throughout the district starting in October.

It’s the latest move by the district to increase security measures. It follows the expansion of the guardian program that allows certain staff members to carry guns on school grounds.

The metal detectors can also be used at the school's discretion in school activities, including sporting events.

Governor Ron DeSantis said metal detectors won’t be mandated in Florida schools yesterday. Rather that will remain an individual district’s decision.

Safer train crossings face pushback.

Tensions are rising as the city of Melbourne tangles with Florida East Coast Railway over proposed safety upgrades at local train crossings. Rick Glasby has the story:



The city wants to install additional gates at a number of crossings to enhance safety, but Florida East Coast Railway hasn’t given approval. Melbourne recently worked on a grant proposal to upgrade five crossings from two gates to four gates, making it all but impossible for vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians to try and beat a train. The proposed safety upgrades would cost over $4 million. A federal grant is expected to cover 80% of the costs and the city handling the remaining 20%. Florida East Coast Railway and Brightline would incur no initial cost for the upgrades. But Florida East Coast Railway wants the city to close two crossings in South Melbourne (Prospect Avenue and Jernigan Avenue), and that’s a condition Melbourne won’t agree to.



Fla Women’s Healthcare Ranks Dismally

A recent study showed that, for women's healthcare coverage, access, and affordability, Florida ranks 48 out of 51 states, including Washington, D.C. The state comes in dead last for prenatal care – 51 out of 51.

The Commonwealth Fund, a nonpartisan foundation that promotes a high-performing healthcare system, conducted the study. Dave Radley is one of the authors of the study.

“Some of the areas where we see the biggest challenges in Florida are healthcare coverage and access and healthcare affordability,” said Radley.

Part of the problem is a lack of health insurance.

“14% of women, about 1 in 7 working-age women in the state, don’t have health insurance coverage,” he said.

That’s higher than in almost any other state, Radley said.

About a quarter of women aged 18-44 say they skipped getting care because they couldn’t afford it. 29% of that group say they don’t have a general practitioner or family doctor—which means they would probably go to urgent care or an emergency room.

Another factor adding to the shortfall is Florida's lack of Medicaid expansion.

When the federal government offered to open up Medicaid coverage to include residents with a slightly higher income, Florida turned down that coverage, leaving many uninsured.

Gas Prices Could Dip Below $3



According to the Triple A Auto Club, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded dropped six cents a gallon and is now three dollars and nine cents a nearly eight-month low.

Triple A spokesman Mark Jenkins says crude oil prices continue to suffer big losses due to global economic concerns and the belief that global fuel supplies could begin to outpace demand.

“About 25 percent of Florida retailers have gasoline below three dollars per gallon. There is a good chance that three dollar a gallon gas, or even below, could be even more of a common sight across the state in the coming days.”

In addition to the decrease in demand and oil costs, prices typically fall in mid-September as refineries convert to cheaper winter gasoline blends.

