WFIT Local & State News - September 19 2024 PM

Amendment 5 will change homestead exemptions.

There’s been a lot of talk about Amendments 3 and 4 that Floridians will be voting on this November. But what about Amendment 5? The Florida Legislature proposed an amendment to the state constitution that could change the way municipalities collect property taxes. Amendment 5 will ask voters to decide if tax exemptions on homes should be tied to inflation.

Republicans like State Senator Debbie Mayfield of Brevard County proposed a YES vote, saying that homeowners need a break from the cost of inflation. But some Democrats and local leaders have expressed concerns. Tax cuts mean less money for local governments. Voters might be choosing between giving up the tax break, or giving up the city and county services they’re accustomed to — they can't have it both ways. Amendment 5 will need at least 60% of the vote to pass.

One year of Brightline crashes in Brevard.

This weekend marks one year since Brightline began regular train service through Brevard County. According to data from the Federal Railroad Administration, during that period there were 12 fatal accidents at train crossings in Brevard. That’s a little less than half of all Brightline fatalities in the state. None of the crashes in Brevard have been blamed on Brightline — they have been attributed to either suicide or an attempt to beat the train.

FWC to help in removal of derelict boats.

Derelict and abandoned boats in Brevard are a continuing problem. On average, two more vessels a month are added to the tally. Florida Fish and Wildlife commissioners just approved an amendment that provides a block grant option under the existing boat removal program. It will provide more money to areas with large numbers of derelict vessels. Right now, Brevard County has 24 boats that need to be removed. A contractor will begin work, next month.

Cape Canaveral Lighthouse awarded $775,000.

Brevard County commissioners on Tuesday approved a $775,000 grant to the Cape Canaveral Lighthouse Foundation to build new facilities at the property. With the approved grant money, the foundation will add two light-keeper's cottages . Groundbreaking on the project is expected to begin within a year. Funding for the lighthouse project grant will come from money generated by Brevard County's 5% tourist development tax. There is concern that access to the lighthouse for public tours might be restricted by the military. The lighthouse is located in an area that is restricted to the public without advance clearance. The lighthouse has stood on the Cape for over 155 years.

The party is over. Tupperware files for bankruptcy.

Tupperware, headquartered in Orlando, has filed for bankruptcy protection. Known for its sealable containers, the company has faced financial problems for years. Tupperware historically sold its products through direct sales at home-based parties. The stock of Tupperware plummeted over 75% this year, last trading at just 51 cents.

Disney’s new ship goes on sea trials.

The latest vessel in Disney Cruise Line’s growing fleet left its shipyard home in Germany yesterday. The Disney Treasure is heading to sea trails ahead of its debut from Port Canaveral later this year.

