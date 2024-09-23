WFIT Local & State News - September 23, 2024 PM

Brevard helps promote cultural and sporting events.

The Brevard County Commission has unanimously approved a new $840,000 marketing program that will support local arts and cultural organizations, as well as sports events that come to the area. But, unlike in the past, the county will oversee out-of-area advertising for the groups, rather than giving the money directly to the organizations. The quick, unanimous action by the County Commission contrasts with protracted debate in the past over county financial support for the arts community. County Commission Chair Jason Steele noted that this has been "the least bit of bloodletting we've had in a long time" over this issue.

Funding for the county marketing program will come from the county's 5% tourist tax. Commissioners approved up to $600,000 for the cultural sector and up to $240,000 for sports events.

Crewed launch to ISS planned for this week.

NASA’s crew for the next flight to the International Space Station is in town. The NASA astronaut and Roscosmos cosmonaut flew in over the weekend from Houston. Their SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off at 2:05 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting. The crew initially had four members, but two were dropped so that Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore can catch a ride home early next year.

Judge urges fine for doctor over abortions.

A judge last week said a physician should face a $10,000 fine after she did not comply with a law requiring 24-hour waiting periods before abortions can be performed. The case stems from 193 abortions that Candace Sue Cooley, an obstetrician and gynecologist, performed at the Center of Orlando for Women clinic. The procedures occurred immediately after the waiting-period law took effect. The Florida Department of Health called for revoking the doctor’s license to practice medicine. But the judge said Cooley should pay a $10,000 fine and be reprimanded.

The clinic repeatedly sought information from the state about when the waiting-period law would take effect, but the state agency did not reply.

Florida wants sex-ed to focus on abstinence.

Florida has told school districts around the state that they may not teach teenagers about contraception, show them pictures depicting human reproductive anatomy or discuss topics such as sexual consent and domestic violence. As a result, Orange County Public Schools plans to scrap its own high school sex education plans and instead use a state-approved textbook that focuses on abstinence. One Orange County School Board member said the state’s focus on abstinence means students will get information from their phones and their friends rather than reputable sources.

Deadlines approaching for November election.

If you won’t be in town for the November election this year, now is the time to request a mail ballot. Mail ballots will be sent out late next week. And if you haven’t registered to vote, the deadline to register is two weeks from today. Visit VoteBrevard.gov for details.

State faces fines for Medicaid failures.

The federal government has threatened fines of $40 million against state of Florida because the state hasn’t been filing compliance reports for its Medicaid program. The state Agency for Health Care Administration is two years behind in reports. They are intended to show that the state is providing the required services for low-income people who need health care coverage. Meanwhile, a senior state administrator resigned the same day the federal warning letter arrived.

