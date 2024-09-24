WFIT's Local News update September 24, 2024 AM

Brevard Public Schools book committee halted for a third time — on eve of Banned Books Week

Brevard Public Schools' book review committee, responsible for determining which books will be permanently removed or retained, has been paused for the third time since its formation in 2022.

On Friday, an email was sent to the remaining committee members and several BPS administrators, notifying them of two vacancies on the five-member panel.

In fall 2022, the review process was stopped soon after Megan Wright and Gene Trent took office on the school board. The committee resumed in June of 2023 but halted again the same month, due to concerns about new language in House Bill 1069 and harassment toward committee members.

Since the committee resumed meeting in December, the board has repeatedly ignored the book review committee's recommendations.

The exact number of books pulled from shelves is unclear. Since 2022, at least 38 books have been restricted to certain grades or banned across the district. records from the 2023-2024 school year show 169 books were removed at individual schools.

An updated list of all school-based book-banning decisions is not available on the BPS media website.

Ironically, Banned Books Week runs September 22 through Sept. 28, with a theme of Freed Between the Lines. Banned Books Week is an annual event that celebrates the freedom to read and is a reminder of the ongoing battle against censorship.

According to the American Library Association, 2023 saw a staggering 65% increase in book challenges compared to the previous year, with 4,240 unique titles targeted for removal from schools and libraries. These numbers highlight the critical importance of standing up for intellectual freedom and ensuring that diverse voices and stories remain accessible to all.

Attempts to censor more than 100 titles occurred in 17 states, including Colorado, Florida, and Texas. These statistics underscore the widespread and organized efforts to limit access to diverse perspectives and essential information.



Brevard helps promote cultural and sporting events.

The Brevard County Commission has unanimously approved a new $840,000 marketing program that will support local arts and cultural organizations, as well as sports events that come to the area. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

Unlike in the past, the county will oversee out-of-area advertising for the groups, rather than giving the money directly to the organizations. The quick, unanimous action by the County Commission contrasts with protracted debate in the past over county financial support for the arts community. County Commission Chair Jason Steele noted that this has been "the least bit of bloodletting we've had in a long time" over this issue.

Funding for the county marketing program will come from the county's 5% tourist tax.

Commissioners approved up to $600,000 for the cultural sector and up to $240,000 for sports events.

Mental health first aid aims to recognize, respond and reduce bias

The University of Florida Extension Service is working to shift the narrative – and provide people the tools needed to help others experiencing a mental health crisis.

Angelika Keene, Community Development Extension Program agent with the (UF/IFAS) in Cocoa said the class offers mental first aid classes designed for helping youth and adults – and busting mental health myths.

The early intervention course, put together by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, is evidence-based and teaches participants about mental health and substance use challenges.

Keene said. It can “really break down some of those stigmatizing things and have an open and honest conversation about what (people) thought they believed and what really is the fact.”

