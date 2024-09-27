WFIT's Local & State News - September 27 2024 PM

Helene wrap-up.

Hurricane Helene made landfall last night around 11PM as a category four storm in the big bend area of Florida. It left a huge swath of destruction and flooding in its wake along the Gulf coast. Helene is on her way north from Georgia through Virginia and Tennessee into Kentucky.

There was minimal damage along the Space Coast, where the storm was primarily a wind event. Wind gusts of 49 mph were recorded at Melbourne airport. But only a trace of rain fell. FPL reported that over 20,000 homes in Brevard were without power at some point during the storm.

Orlando may move closer to Brevard.

The city of Orlando may shift closer to Brevard. Orlando city leaders have endorsed the annexation of Deseret Ranches. The move will expand the city’s boundaries by tens of thousands of acres. Deseret Ranches are owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It’s located 50 miles southeast of Orlando airport, and 19 miles west of Cape Canaveral. The proposal faces a second vote by the Orlando City Council next month.

Environmentalists opposing the annexation contend the church is trying to evade the stricter environmental regulations in Orange County. Today, Deseret Ranches are primarily used for cattle, sod, and citrus farming. Right now about 90 ranchers and their families live there, but the Church has said its long-term plan is for half-a-million people to live on the land.

Crewed launch is on for Saturday.

NASA and SpaceX are moving forward with plans for launching two astronauts to the space station on Saturday. Liftoff is scheduled for 1:17PM. This is an instantaneous launch, meaning if the Falcon 9 doesn’t liftoff at 1:17 it will have to wait until Sunday. About 8 minutes after launch the first stage booster will return to the Cape, so expect a sonic boom. The weather forecast is 55% favorable, but the seas under the ascent trajectory pose a medium risk if the crew is required to abort shortly after launch. Although the Crew Dragon capsule can fit four passengers, it is launching with two empty seats. They are being reserved for the return to Earth by Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, stranded during the Boeing Starliner mission.

Trump targets migrant parole.

Donald Trump has already pledged to deport every undocumented migrant if he wins the presidential election. And now, as WLRN’s Tim Padgett reports, Trump says he’ll remove hundreds of thousands of LEGAL migrants.

Former President Trump told Fox News he’s targeting the more than half a million Cuban, Venezuelan, Haitian and Nicaraguan migrants who’ve come here legally under a humanitarian parole program. The Biden Administration created the parole in 2021 to deter migrants from illegally crossing the U.S. southern border. It allows them to stay here for two years and work. Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, now promises to deport them.

Immigration law experts point out to WLRN the fine print does state the parole can be revoked at any time. That would turn hundreds of thousands of legal migrants illegal overnight.

Space Coast Price comes to Melbourne Saturday.

Brevard County’s main event for the LGBTQ+ community comes to downtown Melbourne on Saturday. Space Coast Pride is a free, family friendly event. The Pride Parade starts at 11AM, followed by PrideFest from noon until 6PM on New Haven Avenue. The event is held, rain or shine.

