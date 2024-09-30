WFIT Local & State News - September 30, 2024 PM

SpaceX pauses rocket launches.

SpaceX says it will be pausing any more launches of its Falcon 9 rocket until the company investigates a problem with the second stage engine. SpaceX and NASA successfully launched two astronauts to the International Space Station over the weekend. The first stage booster performed flawlessly and landed back on the Cape. But there was an “off-nominal de-orbit burn” of the second stage. As a result the rocket landed in the Atlantic outside of the targeted area. SpaceX will resume launches after the company has a better understanding of the root cause. This is the third time the Falcon 9 has been grounded in three months.

Randy Fine fights back.

State Rep. Randy Fine's contempt of court hearing is set to move forward this week despite a string of last-minute legal maneuvering. Fine has meanwhile called on Florida House leaders to open an impeachment case against Judge Scott Blaue, escalating his criticism of the judge in the case. Blaue called Fine back to court earlier this month after the Brevard County legislator was caught on camera appearing to give the middle finger during a virtual court hearing. The contempt hearing is set for tomorrow. Fine has denied any misconduct, and he has filed a flurry of motions over the past weeks, continuing efforts to delay the hearing or have Judge Blaue removed from the case. His most recent action was to request impeachment proceedings against Blaue to State House leaders last week. Fine is running for state senator in the November election.

Local candidate forums start Tuesday.

You probably know who you’ll be voting for president, but how about the local races? You can hear the candidates speak about the issues that impact Brevard County in candidate forums organized by the Leagues of Women Voters. The first forum will be held tomorrow, October 1st, 5PM at the Eastern Florida State College campus in Cocoa. Candidates for the District 1 County Commission race are Bryan Bobbitt, Katie Delaney and Nathan Slusher. At 6PM, County Commission District 5 candidates, Thad Altman and Vinnie Taranto, will face off.

On Oct. 10, the forums will feature District 31 State Rep. Tyler Sirois and challenger Joanne Terry before hearing from judicial candidates Clarissa Harrell and Margaret "Maggie" Wagner. That evening will close with a review of the proposed constitutional amendments.

New laws in Florida take effect October 1.

As of Tuesday, sleeping or camping on public property in Florida will no longer be allowed by local governments or municipalities. Supporters say it is compassionate conservatism. Critics say it creates forced internment camps with the goal of getting the homeless out of sight.

It's just one of 34 new laws going into effect on Oct. 1, including penalties for porch pirates, for frauds against seniors, and mandatory flood disclosures for home sellers.

SPCA takes in Hurricane Helene animals.

About 20 dogs and cats evacuated from Hurricane Helene are in Brevard County hoping to be adopted. Stop by the SPCA adoption center in Titusville to meet your new fur baby.

