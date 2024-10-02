WFIT Local News Update October 2, 2024 AM

Judge holds Randy Fine in contempt of court

Yesterday a Brevard County circuit judge found State Rep. Randy Fine in contempt of court after Fine was caught on camera allegedly giving the middle finger during an August virtual court hearing.

Judge Scott Blaue held Fine in civil contempt, citing that the t-shirt Fine wore during the hearing was outside court decorum policy and saying he'd seen one of the gestures Fine made.

During an Aug. 19 virtual hearing, Fine's gestures were captured in screenshots.

After weeks of legal wrangling, with Fine filing multiple unsuccessful motions to delay the hearing or remove Blaue from the case.

Fine has denied making the gestures, claiming without evidence that the images may have been "doctored" in court filings.



' 211 Brevard fields calls from suicide to housing concerns

211 Brevard provides immediate assistance and connects people to community resources in times of personal, financial and community crisis.

Call logs show some insight into mental health needs in the county and reinforce the importance of the three-digit suicide lifeline 988 that replaced the 10-digital National Suicide Prevent Lifeline.

The goal of 988, introduced in Brevard in 2022 and answered by 211 staffers, was to offer people an easier-to-remember suicide lifeline number to call in times of crisis. While 988 has been available for two years, many people are still unaware of its existence.

Last year, 106 Brevard callers were identified as high risk, Between 211 and 988, Brevard’s crisis lines handle around 50,000 calls yearly.



The deadline to register to vote in Florida is just a week away

If you plan on voting in the election on November 5, the deadline to register to vote is October 7.

Florida voters will choose federal and state lawmakers along with the presidential race and weigh in on state ballot amendments.

Early voting in Brevard runs October 21st to November 2.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is October 24. Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on election day.



How to prevent ill-causing mold after Hurricane Helene flooding



Although most of us in Brevard fared fairly well in Hurricane Helene, Black mold can form in your home or business after extreme flooding events.

Allergic reactions include headache, runny nose, and coughing.

Naresh Kumar [nuh-resh... koo-mahr] studies health effects after storms for the University of Miami.

["And if you have pulmonary disease, that's going to further exacerbate the effect of this mold."]

He says the architectural designs and building materials typically used in Florida are not appropriate for the amount of moisture we have.

["Instead of using a simple, cheap drywall, use Durock. They are made of cement. So even if water hit them, it will absorb and mold will not pop up."]

If you're still dealing with wet walls and infrastructure, Kumar says to get rid of everything that's soaked, including dry wall.

Then open doors and windows while using floor fans to dry out the space.



Attention Parrot Heads!

Margaritaville specialty license plates are now on sale in Florida. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

Jimmy Buffet was honored in a couple ways this year. In August, state road A1A was renamed Jimmy Buffet Memorial Highway. And as of October 1st, the new Margaritaville specialty license plate is authorized. Fees from the sale of the plate will go to Buffet’s Singing for Change charity. The Margaritaville license plate costs $25 per year on top of your normal registration fee. And the state needs to get at least 3,000 orders before the plates are manufactured.

