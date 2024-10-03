WFIT Local & State News - October 3, 2024 PM

Longshoremen’s strike should not impact Port Canaveral.

The union representing longshoremen along the east coast of the US is on strike. But Port Canaveral should not be impacted. A union representative for Locals 1359/1860 at Port Canaveral, said the cargo operators at the port currently use nonunion labor for the ship operations. The union does load and unload passenger luggage and ship supplies from cruise ships at the Port. But those operations will not be impacted because the union is not striking against cruise lines. There are about 375 members of the International Longshoremen’s Union working at Port Canaveral.

Meanwhile, Governor DeSantis fears that the port strike elsewhere in the state could hinder recovery from Hurricane Helene. The strike could delay deliveries of rebuilding material to Southeastern states including Florida.

ULA to launch Vulcan Centaur early Friday.

ULA appears set to launch its Vulcan Centaur rocket Friday morning after a successful dress rehearsal on the launch pad. Liftoff is scheduled for 6 a.m. from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Forecasters now predict a 80% chance of favorable weather during the three-hour launch window. Vulcan will eventually replace ULA’s Atlas V and Delta IV Heavy rockets. CEO Cory Bruno said Vulcan cost between $5 and $7 billion to develop. This will be the rockets second flight.

It looks like SpaceX will be flying again soon. The European Space Agency, a SpaceX customer, said yesterday that they are preparing for an October 7th launch from the Cape on a Falcon 9. And NASA is planning on a science mission to Jupiter on October 10th.

Port Canaveral approves record-setting budget.

Port Canaveral started its new fiscal year on Tuesday with a record-setting $210 million operating budget in place. The budget plan was approved by port commissioners last week. The port projected at 12.7% increase in operating revenue. The lion’s share of that, 83%, will come from cruise ships and passenger parking at the Port.

Trulieve sues Republicans over ad.

Florida’s largest medical-marijuana company filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday accusing the state Republican Party of launching an “intentionally deceptive campaign” to mislead voters. Trulieve claims the GOP knew that the content in an ad was false, but published it anyway in order to trick Florida voters into voting against the ballot initiative. The company has spent millions to support the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana.

Baby manatees are dying at a record rate.

Baby manatees in Florida are dying at a record rate - 130 perinatal deaths so far this year. The potential cause of baby manatee deaths could be traced back to harmful algal blooms of 2021 in the Indian River Lagoon. According to Dr. Beth Brady, of the Save the Manatee Club, the IRL lost 80 to 90 percent of its seagrass, leaving manatees and other wildlife without food. Dr. Brady says that even though seagrass is making a comeback, it’s still a tenuous situation. Brevard County has recorded 44 baby manatee deaths to date this year - but that might actually be a sign that the species is recovering. Florida Fish and Wildlife reports it is also seeing more live calves this year too.

