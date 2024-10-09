WFIT Local News Update October 10, 2024 AM

Milton

Florida is ready for recovery from Hurricane Milton. Rick Glasby has the latest



The Florida National Guard, Florida State Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Florida Highway Patrol have activated additional personnel ahead of the storm. There are 26 Florida-based search and rescue teams embedded in potential impact sites, along with 34 search and rescue teams from other states. Six-thousand Florida National Guardsmen and 200 Florida State Guardsmen, along with 3,000 National Guardsmen from other states will be deployed.

Florida Power & Light Co. says it is deploying a workforce of nearly 17,000 to help restore power after Hurricane Milton passes. The utility said it has strategically pre-positioned its restoration workforce throughout Florida. FPL is getting help from utilities in 40 other states across the country.

Here are some of the facilities that will be shuttered for the storm:

After an inspection following the storm, the Brevard’s causeways to the beaches will re-open.

Health First and Parish Healthcare have canceled all elective surgeries through Thursday. Health First has evacuated all patients from the Cape Canaveral Hospital in advance of Milton. Concerns about storm surge triggered the evacuation decision.

All Brevard County government centers will be closed through today.

Brevard public schools, Florida Tech, and Eastern Florida State College are closed for the rest of the week.

Waste Management has announced there will be NO solid waste, recycling or yard waste collection Thursday.

Cruise lines have shifted some schedules due to the storm. Although MSC Seashore, Royal Caribbean Utopia of the Seas and Adventure of the Seas, Disney Wish and Carnival Glory are all slated to arrive back at Port Canaveral Friday, it’s best to check with your cruise line before heading to the Port. Port Canaveral Operations won’t be resumed until an assessment is made of the water way and roadways.



Federal judge denies groups' motion to extend voter registration in Florida

Voting rights groups have been calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis to extend Florida’s deadline to register to vote. That deadline was Monday. But on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle rejected a motion to extend the deadline due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Attorney Matletha Bennette represents the Southern Poverty Law Center, the League of Women Voters of Florida and the Florida chapter of the NAACP in the lawsuit. She says the groups are deciding whether to appeal.

“That is a decision that has to be made in consideration with my team and clients,” Bennette said.

Hinkle says there's no evidence that anyone has been unable to vote due to the storms. He noted the storms have made it difficult for supervisors of elections to do their jobs.

"Turn around, don't drown": NWS reminds drivers to be cautious on flooded roads

Heavy flooding from Milton means taking even more caution than usual while driving. The National Weather Service is blunt in its warnings: “turn around, don’t drown” they say. Even a foot of flowing water can potentially wash away a small car – and 2 feet of rushing water is all it takes for larger vehicles like SUVs and trucks.

Here's a crucial point we want to emphasize: if a car before you enters the flood waters and crosses it does not mean you can too. Conditions change rapidly and it's never safe to drive through flood waters.]

That was Joseph Trujillo-Falcón with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Severe Storms Lab, in a P-S-A for N-W-S this Summer.

According to NWS, more people die from flooding deaths than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard – and half of those flooding deaths occur in vehicles.



Menu for Brevard shelter guests during Hurricane Milton

Those seeking refuge from Hurricane Milton at Brevard County's shelters are

being fed through the partnership of Aging Matters in Brevard, the county's leading nonprofit senior services agency, and Brevard County.

Keeping people fed at those sites is in the hands of Aging Matters, which also oversees the county's Meals on Wheels program and Seniors at Lunch sites.

The meals shelter residents will be served — breakfast, lunch and dinner — are prepared at the Brevard Community Kitchen in Cocoa. That's where around 1,200 meals are prepared on non-hurricane weekdays for locals who receive Meals on Wheels delivery or who eat at Seniors at Lunch sites.

There's a cold breakfast and hot meals. Those registered with special dietary needs are asked to bring their own provisions.

As we recover from Milton WFIT will remain your source for state news local information from the Brevard Emergency Operations Center.