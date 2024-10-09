WFIT Local & State News - 9 October 2024 PM

Hurricane conditions possible for Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne says “a rare and historic event” is unfolding across parts of East Central Florida. Here is Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network:

Milton is forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane along the west central Florida coast around midnight tonight, and then push inland to cross through Brevard County while maintaining hurricane strength. We can expect tropical storm conditions tonight, with possible hurricane force winds. Milton will then exit offshore the Space Coast on Thursday, bringing hurricane conditions.

Hurricane warnings remain in effect for Brevard County. A Flood Watch is in effect for all east central Florida with 6 to 12 inches of rain forecast. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for all Brevard Barrier Islands where coastal flood waters of 3 to 5 feet are possible. A few tornadoes embedded in rain bands are possible, mainly from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

State assembles rescue teams.

Florida is ready for the worst with Hurricane Milton. The Florida National Guard, Florida State Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Florida Highway Patrol have activated additional personnel ahead of the storm. There are 26 Florida-based search and rescue teams embedded in potential impact sites, along with 34 search and rescue teams from other states. Six-thousand Florida National Guardsmen and 200 Florida State Guardsmen, along with 3,000 National Guardsmen from other states will be deployed.

Florida Power & Light Co. says it is deploying a workforce of nearly 17,000 to help restore power after Hurricane Milton passes. The utility said it has strategically pre-positioned its restoration workforce throughout Florida. FPL is getting help from utilities in 40 other states across the country.

Brevard’s causeways to the beaches will not be closed prior to the storm. After an inspection following the storm, the causeways will re-open.

Health First and Parish Healthcare have canceled all elective surgeries through Thursday. Health First has evacuated all patients from the Cape Canaveral Hospital in advance of Milton. Concerns about storm surge triggered the evacuation decision.

All Brevard County government centers will be closed through Thursday.

Brevard public schools, Florida Tech, and Eastern Florida State College are closed for the rest of the week.

Waste Management has announced there will be NO solid waste, recycling or yard waste collection Thursday.

Cruise lines have shifted some schedules due to the storm. Although MSC Seashore, Royal Caribbean Utopia of the Seas and Adventure of the Seas, Disney Wish and Carnival Glory are all slated to arrive back at Port Canaveral Friday, it’s best to check with your cruise line before heading to the Port. Port Canaveral Operations won’t be resumed until an assessment is made of the water way and roadways.

