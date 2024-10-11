WFIT Local News Update October 11, 2024 AM

Beaches along the East Coast remain unsafe for swimmers, boaters, surfers

The National Weather Service is warning swimmers, boaters and surfers of dangerous conditions at beaches on Florida’s East Coast.

Breaking waves of 7 to 15 feet along the Volusia, Brevard and Indian River coasts, and rough surf in these areas are making conditions dangerous for anyone near the water.

There is also a high risk of deadly rip currents along the East Coast of Florida

The National Weather Service says just because skies are clear doesn’t mean hazards have ended, and people should stay off the water.

Strong wind gusts continue across east Central Florida



Brevard County announces damage self-reporting opportunity following Hurricane Milton.

Residents are encouraged to complete a damage report if your property or home has been damaged due to Hurricane Milton. This includes water in your home, roof or structure damage, etc. This form is not an application for any assistance; the information is used to make informed decisions on operations to serve our community. Residents should be prepared to provide the property's address, name and photos of the damage incurred.



Tornadoes

Hurricane Milton triggered an alarming number of tornado warnings. According to Matthew Elliott, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, a total of 126 tornado warnings were issued across the state.

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service indicate 38 tornadoes, though Elliott expects that number to decrease slightly as surveys may reveal some reports were of the same tornado. So far, at least a dozen tornadoes have been confirmed, a number that could double, according to Elliott.

Limit Water Usage to Prevent Sewage Overflows

Hurricane Milton's heavy rains and everyday water use can strain the wastewater system. Residents are asked to limit laundry loads, turn off sprinklers, and only run the dishwasher when full to prevent overload during storms. Also, keep wet wipes, hygiene products, and "flushable" wipes out of toilets to avoid backups.

By conserving water, we can ease the pressure on the system and help our community recover more quickly!

FPL Restoring Power

As of this morning, there were 59,360 Brevard County customers without power. FPL asks for your patience as they work around the clock to restore power. Remember to avoid flooding, downed power lines, and debris.

Brevard County Government Offices Reopen on Friday

Brevard County Government offices will reopen and resume normal operations effective Friday, Oct. 11.

Also on Friday Space Coast Area Transit resume services. All regular routes will be available.

Solid Waste landfills –will reopen at 7:30 a.m.

Waste Management Post-Storm Collection Schedule

Waste Management will resume residential service today for those residents with regular Friday service. WM will collect garbage and recycle, No loose vegetative debris or bulky waste will be collected on Friday. Commercial service will follow its normal schedule.

Thursday residential garbage customers will be picked up on Monday, October 14. Thursday residential recycle and carted/containerized yard waste customers will be picked up on Thursday, October 17.

County officials are conducting damage assessments to determine if storm debris contractors will collect large, loose vegetative debris and bulky waste.

Insurance

Mark Friedlander, spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, said even with the ongoing claims from Helene, Florida’s property insurance market is “well-capitalized to act as a financial first responder to all of its customers that may incur impacts from Hurricane Milton.”

He says he understands some people may be fearful to file a claim out of concern over possibly being dropped or increased premiums, but he says insurance is there for times like these.