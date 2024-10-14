WFIT Local News Update October 14, 2024 AM

Lori Wilson Park Faces Controversy Over Exclusive Use Agreement with Hotel

A proposed agreement between Brevard County and DAD 1300 is causing a stir among residents. The deal would grant the hotel developer exclusive use of Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach for up to 100 days per year, allowing them to host private events for hotel guests.

While some view the agreement as an opportunity to boost tourism and improve park facilities, many local citizens are voicing concerns about losing public access to a park they say should remain open for all.

Lori Wilson Park, was originally purchased with state funds under the “Save Our Coast” program, emphasizing public access and conservation.

In return for the private use, DAD 1300 has committed to funding certain improvements to the park, including a new dog park and other facility upgrades. The agreement is set to last for 15 years, with the possibility of two additional 15-year extensions.

However, many local residents and environmental groups are pushing back. Critics argue that the agreement amounts to the privatization of a public space that was purchased with taxpayer money for the benefit of the entire community.

The agreement is currently in the review phase, and the Brevard County Board of County Commissioners is expected to make a decision at the meeting on Tuesday, October 22nd at 9 AM in Viera

Brevard Public Schools students' Thanksgiving break won't be impacted by hurricane days

Brevard School’s Thanksgiving break won't be affected by missed school days caused by Hurricane Milton.

Schools Superintendent Mark Rendell sent an email saying, "We have developed plans to make up for the lost instructional time and will work with our employee groups to finalize those plans. The Thanksgiving Holiday will remain on the schedule as planned: Monday November 25 through Friday November 29."

Brevard County Schools will resume on Tuesday, as Monday is a student holiday/teacher workday.

The nonprofit blood bank OneBlood needs blood donations



The nonprofit blood bank OneBlood is asking Floridians not affected by Hurricane Milton to donate blood in the coming days.

OneBlood sent extra blood to more than 300 hospitals ahead of Hurricane Milton.

And now needs to catch up after many donation centers were closed the storm.

Every blood type is needed — but especially O-positive, O-negative and platelets.

To donate, go to one-blood dot org.



Flooded electric cars going up in flames are a growing risk

Flooded EV fires have become frequent enough that insurers, car makers, fire chiefs, and politicians have all issued warnings to EV owners, and it’s not just cars that are a concern.

There were at least 64 lithium battery fires after Hurricane Helene. EVs accounted for 17 of those, but the rest were devices like scooters, hoverboards, and golf carts. An electric wheelchair even sparked one fire.

Andrew Klock, who oversees EV training programs for first responders at the National Fire Protection Association, said battery fires are rare but firefighters need to know how to handle them.

A battery fire can be hard to control. Usual methods of putting out a fire like a blanket won’t work, and because the battery is encased in steel it takes awhile for the outer box to cool off.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said battery fires can happen weeks after electric cars were submerged in salt water and the fire can take hours and anywhere from 3,000 to 8,000 gallons of water to put out.

More info: www.floridatoday.com