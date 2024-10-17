WFIT's Local News Update October 17, 2024 AM

NASA orders more SpaceX flights, delays Starliner flights.



Delaying Boeing’s next Starliner crewed flight, NASA has officially given SpaceX the next two crewed missions to the International Space Station, WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:



SpaceX will fly astronauts to the ISS twice in 2025. Boeing’s Starliner may fly again, but it has yet to be certified by NASA for human spaceflight.



Boeing and SpaceX were both awarded contracts for flying crew to the ISS back in 2016. SpaceX developed its Crew Dragon spacecraft with $2.6 billion of NASA funding. Boeing’s contract was $4.6 billion. SpaceX has flown humans on Crew Dragon 15 times since contract award. Boeing, just once. And the clock is ticking for the space station. It’s due to be decommissioned in 2030.



Fraud Warning

When looking for storm repairs, patience may help you avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

Eric Olsen leads Hillsborough County Consumer Services.

He says fraud can appear in many forms after a disaster, a knock on the door, an email, a phone call, a text.

But the warning signs are there if you stop for a beat.

One of the biggest things is the pressure to act quickly, you want to preserve your property and your home, but that pressure to act quickly, to sign things, and especially to pay money in advance for things, especially if it's a larger amount than normal, are red flags to watch out for.

He says a 10 to 20 percent deposit is appropriate, but anything more signals that someone is trying to take advantage of you.



FEMA battles rumors, misinformation, short staffing and security concerns

Earlier this week, FEMA workers were the target of threats by an armed militia in North Carolina, FEMA is battling online rumors, misinformation, short staffing and even safety concerns.

Peter Fraenkel is FEMA's disaster recovery center manager set up this week in Sarasota, armed security guards are on patrol, among relief workers and those needing help after Hurricane Milton.

"One of the things I do like to stress is not for people not to listen to the rumors that are out there, not to listen to their neighbors, to be honest with you, because there's a lot of misinformation going on out there, come in, talk to us, get the truth from us, and what we can provide for you."



Florida Wildlife Hospital survives Milton

Florida Wildlife Hospital in Brevard County survived Milton but are now inundated with hundreds of animals in their care.

Over 250 animals were dropped at the hospital, including baby squirrels, seabirds, and migratory birds.

Florida Wildlife Hospital Director Tracy Frampton said that once the storm passed, it became an all-hands-on-deck situation for staff and volunteers.

The hospital needs financial donations to buy food and supplies, floridawildlifehospital.org.

A rare comet and supermoon visible in Florida

A rare comet is passing by our Sun and is visible in the night sky for the next few days.

Through Sunday, just after sunset, the comet will rise slightly higher in the western horizon.

According to Astronomy Magazine, the comet will become visible around 7:15 pm, in the area above where the Sun sets for the next four days.

October's full moon will be the biggest and brightest of the year.

Dubbed a supermoon, it will coincide with the Hunter's Moon and rise on Thursday morning, appearing full through Friday morning.

Best viewing is right after sunset.

October's Super Hunter's Moon is the third of four consecutive supermoons in 2024; the final supermoon of 2024 will rise on Friday, Nov. 15.

More: www.floridatoday.com

