WFIT Local News Update October 22, 2024 AM

Brevard County commissioners seek 70% pay raise.

Brevard County commissioners are seeking a substantial pay raise — nearly 70 percent. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:

Currently, commissioners earn an annual salary of $60,000. But their pay could increase to over $100,000 if voters approve a county charter amendment on November 5. You can find the wording on the ballot under Brevard County Charter Amendment - Article 2 - Salary.

New Poll Finds Floridians Approve of Amendments 3 and 4

A new survey shows Floridians are in favor of major amendments on the ballot this November.

There are two amendments voters can decide on.

The first is in regard to recreational marijuana and the second concerns abortion rights.

Both would need at least 60 percent approval statewide to be added to Florida's constitution.

A survey from the University of North Florida's Public Opinion Research Lab found 66 percent approve of Amendment 3 -- legalizing recreational marijuana.

It also found 60 percent approve of Amendment 4 -- protecting abortion rights.

Voters will decide on Tuesday November 5th.

Court records show DeSantis’ office behind threats to broadcasters airing pro-abortion ad

Court documents released Monday revealed that Gov. Ron DeSantis' top attorneys drafted letters threatening criminal charges against broadcasters airing a pro-Amendment 4 ad, directing them to be sent by the Florida Department of Health’s legal counsel.

John Wilson, the department's former general counsel, stated in an affidavit that officials from the governor’s office instructed him to sign the Oct. 3 letters, which threatened television stations airing ads from Floridians Protecting Freedom, the group supporting the abortion-rights amendment.

Ryan Newman, the governor’s general counsel, also ordered Wilson to continue sending letters to the broadcasters. This led Wilson to resign on Oct. 10, according to his affidavit. Before his departure, Wilson was instructed by Newman to finalize contracts with two law firms to initiate legal action against the stations that received the cease-and-desist letters.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker has since temporarily blocked the health department from taking further action to prevent the broadcasters from airing the Yes on 4 campaign ads.

Florida gas supplies stabilize, according to AAA

Florida gasoline supplies have stabilized and pump prices are holding steady. The state average price on Sunday was $3.09 per gallon. That's one cent less than a week ago, 5 cents less than last month, and 16 cents less than this time last year.

According to Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA "Conditions are much improved compared to this time last week, when retailers struggled to keep their gas pumps stocked, due to the spike in demand from Hurricane Milton,"

This should help keep a ceiling on prices at the pump in the near future.

147 cats need homes: HOPE for Brevard animal rescue shelters Helene-displaced felines

The nonprofit HOPE (Helping Overpopulation of Pets End) for Brevard Animal Rescue in Melbourne has rescued 147 cats from shelters across North Carolina.

These cats are not missing from their owners; they were already in overcrowded shelters or rescues before the hurricane.

HOPE rescue was already caring for 120 cats in Brevard before the destructive storms. Volunteers, adopters and donations are always greatly needed and appreciated, especially now, with 267 cats in their care.

The HOPE team is committed to its mission of finding loving, permanent homes for each cat and educating the community about the responsibilities of pet ownership. Volunteers play a big role in matching cats with their forever home.

You can help. Find out more at www.hopeforbrevard.com

