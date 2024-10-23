WFIT Local & State News - October 23, 2024 PM

Brevard commission holds off on granting concession to Westin hotel.

After a contentious meeting with dozens speaking out against it, Brevard County commissioners on Tuesday voted to hold off approving a deal that would allow the new Westin hotel to rent part of Lori Wilson Park for up to 100 days a year to support events. The Westin hotel will be the county’s largest when it opens early 2027. Residents from Cocoa Beach and across the county Tuesday voiced serious concerns about the hotel chain potentially limiting public access to Lori Wilson park. County commissioners ultimately decided in a 3-2 vote to hold off on making a decision, without immediately rescheduling the issue for a vote at a later meeting.

SpaceX will try again this evening.

After two scrubs for weather, SpaceX plans to send more Starlink satellites to orbit this evening. The launch window extends from 5:27 to 9:47PM. Weather is predicted to be 85% favorable.

In other space news, a company wants to do away with the launch pad. Starfighter Space is a small company that flies from Kennedy Space Center. It wants to fly Lockheed F-104 jets up to 45,000 feet, and fire wing-mounted rockets deploying small satellites to low-earth orbit. John Cain of Florida Tech says it sounds “perfectly doable.” Starfighters Space operates the world's only commercial fleet of F-104 supersonic jet aircraft. With a small crew of 10 employees based at KSC, the company currently research-development projects and flight training for pilots and astronauts. The satellite launch business may debut early next year.

Whole Foods is slow in coming to Viera.

The Whole Foods natural-organic retailer was slated to open in Viera this year. But so far very little site work has occurred. Despite delays, a Whole Foods spokesperson says the project is still a “go.” It will be located next to the new Home Depot in the Crossings development in Viera. Until then, you’ll have to drive 49 miles to Winter Park if you want to shop at Whole Foods.

In other retail news, Nordstrom Rack announced yesterday it will open in Brevard next year. Most likely Nordstrom Rack will take over the former Bed, Bath and Beyound location in Viera. But you’ll have to wait until the fall of 2025.

Tryouts for ocean lifeguards.

Brevard County Fire Ocean Rescue is looking for ocean lifeguards for next year. Lifeguard tryouts are set for Saturday, November 2 at the Rockledge High School Pool. While no lifeguarding experience is necessary, you must be over the age of 16, have reliable transportation, and have strong swimming skills.

The least (and most) safe states.

Personal finance company WalletHub just released its rankings of the safest (and least safe) U.S. states. To determine each state’s ranking, the survey considered personal and residential safety, financial safety, and emergency preparedness. Florida ranked on WalletHub’s list as the fifth least safe state in the U.S. Losses from natural disasters brought down our rating, as well as murders and assaults. According to WalletHub’s rankings list, the safest U.S. state is Vermont, followed by New Hampshire and Maine.

