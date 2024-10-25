WFIT's Local News Update October 25, 2024 AM

Mancave fight to continue.

Just when we thought it was over, the fight between a beachside homeowner and Brevard County over a mancave built from shipping containers is back on. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

On Tuesday the Brevard County Commission ruled 4-1 that the owner of the structure, Joe Traska, needs to remove it. Earlier this year, a special magistrate ruled that the homeowner had 30 days to unstack the shipping containers, and obtain a revision to the building permit. He didn’t. Commission Chairman Jason Steele said “There is only one place this seems to be going and that’s to the courts.”

Homeowner Traska submitted a building permit to the county last year for the “man cave” and it was approved. The neighbors noticed, and the fight began. The county then admitted the permit was approved in error. Brevard County code allows new cargo shipping containers to be used as residential storage, but stacking of containers is not permitted.



Ahead of holiday season, South Florida doctor recommends vaccinations

South Florida experienced a summer wave of COVID-19 infections.

Doctor Aileen Marty, is an infectious diseases expert at Florida International University’s College of Medicine.

Dr. Marty says the flu can lead to hospitalizations and death.

Flu is no joke. It's a horrific thing to have severe influenza. The experience, if you ever have real flu is absolutely miserable. The numbers of flu cases in 2023 to 2024 was much higher than the previous two seasons. And that's incredibly significant.

Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do personally and for your community. And the CDC and I agree with them says anybody six months old or over should absolutely take the flu vaccine.

She says even those who got COVID-19 during that wave last summer should get vaccinated

A lot of people this summer had COVID, and therefore their immune system now has a new set of cells that are ready to target COVID 19. Unfortunately, that immunity isn't going to last that long, which is again why we re-vaccinate.

It's going to give you some long term protection, but not all the long term protection you need. Plus we don't know exactly which strain you were infected with.

So what I've been advising my patients and my family and friends is wait three months after you had your summer case of COVID 19 and then take one of the vaccines. Now we do have medications that we can use if you get sick, but prevention is always better.

R-S-V is common and usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Dr. Marty suggests anybody 60 or over has a high risk of severe disease from this virus.



A Florida city was ranked among least sustainable in the US.

According to WalletHub, no cities in Florida made the ranking in the list of the top 10 most sustainable cities in the U.S. But we did rank in the least sustainable city list.

A sustainable city, as used to determine its list, is one designed to address social, environmental, and economic impact through urban planning and city management.

The 100 largest U.S. cities were compared across 28 key environmental sustainability indicators, from greenhouse gas emissions per capita and water quality to job opportunities in sustainability.

Hialeah, in South Florida's Miami-Dade County, is the second-least green city in the country.

Glendale, Arizona topped the list for the least sustainable cities in America, while San Diego is the greenest city in America.

Ways to improve sustainability include; Reducing greenhouse emissions by ride-sharing, using public transit, biking, and walking.

Reducing the use of plastic items. Recycling and using solar.

