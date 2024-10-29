WFIT's Local News Update October 29, 2024 AM

Cocoa Beach Westin developers withdraw proposal for exclusive Lori Wilson Park access



After significant pushback from the Cocoa Beach community, developers of the Westin resort have withdrawn their proposal to lease a large section of Lori Wilson Park from Brevard County for up to 100 days a year.



The developers behind the $420 million hotel and conference center planned at the former International Palms site initially sought to rent portions of the park for up to 100 days annually and the entire park for 12 days over the next 15 years in exchange for funding park improvements.



Concerned residents, worried about restricted access to the popular park, attended a Brevard County Commission meeting in large numbers last week to oppose the plan.

Although the original proposal has been withdrawn, the developers are still holding a meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Cocoa Beach Hilton Hotel to discuss park improvements with local residents and address any remaining questions about the future of Lori Wilson Park.

The six-story Westin hotel, scheduled to open in early 2027, will employ over 500 people.

Brevard parents: Your student's schedule changed due to Hurricane Milton

Hurricanes Helene and Milton have caused the Brevard Public School district to cancel multiple days of classes, students will experience changes to their schedule starting this week.

Thanksgiving, winter and spring break won’t be impacted. But some holidays were canceled, and a handful of early release days were switched to regular school days to make up for lost time in class.

A total of four days of classes were canceled at Brevard Public Schools this year between Helene and Milton, with an additional day shortened ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Certain early release days this semester will be changed to regular school days to make up for lost instructional time. These include Nov. 1, Nov. 8, Nov. 15, Nov. 22 and Dec. 6.

Students will also see two changes in 2025: Feb. 17 (Presidents Day) has been changed from a teacher professional development workday to a regular school day, and April 18 (Good Friday) has been changed from a holiday to a regular school day.

FPL Seeks $1.2 Billion in Hurricane Recovery Costs

Florida Power & Light seeks to recoup $1.2 billion in hurricane recovery costs from its customers. The proposal would significantly impact Floridians’ monthly bills, with many questioning whether their rising energy costs reflect a failure of recent grid-hardening policies to deliver the promised improvements.

FPL, meanwhile, has continued to post strong profits in the billions.

Dolphins still threatened in the IRL.

A study from 2023 revealed a troubling trend that is leading to the injury and death of bottlenose dolphins in the Indian River Lagoon. WFIT’s Rick Glasby had details:



The study, done by the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute in Melbourne Beach and published in the Journal of Wildlife Diseases, says that one of the main culprits is dolphins getting entangled in fishing gear. There are just over 1,000 dolphins currently in the Indian River Lagoon according to population estimates. In the past four months there have been seven documented cases of dolphins getting entangled in fishing gear.

Is Election Day a federal or state holiday?

The general election in Florida is on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Election Day is not a federal holiday but Florida does consider Election Day a holiday, and state offices may be closed.

Florida does not have any laws that mandate workers paid or unpaid time off to vote.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m

