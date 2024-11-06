WFIT Local & State News

Election Results.

Here’s a recap of the local and state results from yesterday’s election:

The Brevard County Commission will remain all-Republican. Katie Delaney, Thad Altman, and Kim Adkinson all won with margins of more than 15%.

Voters narrowly opposed the measure to give county commissioners a 70% pay raise. In a separate countywide referendum, voters overwhelmingly approved a proposal to extend for another 10 years Brevard County's tax incentive program for new or expanding businesses.

Republican Rick Scott won his second U.S. Senate term in Florida, defeating Debbie Mucarsel-Powell 56% to 43%.

Republican Mike Haridopolos was victorious in his bid to succeed Bill Posey as the US congressman for Brevard and Indian River counties.

Although the majority of Floridians voted in favor of Amendment 4, there was not enough support to restore abortion rights in the state. The amendment received about 57% approval, failing to meet the 60% approval rate needed to pass.

Floridians have snuffed out the constitutional amendment allowing recreational marijuana. Following the most expensive ballot measure in the nation, Amendment 3 came up several percentage points short of approval.

Florida voters overwhelmingly added the 'right to hunt and fish' to the state constitution. Amendment 2 passed by more than 86% of the vote.

More than 66 percent of voters across the state of Florida voted in favor of tying one of the Homestead exemptions to inflation. The passage of Amendment 5 means that beginning next year, homeowners will potentially pay slightly less in property taxes.

Despite a push by Florida legislators to require school board candidates to disclose their political affiliations, school board races will remain nonpartisan, with voters rejecting proposed constitutional Amendment 1.

Matt Susin, incumbent on the Brevard’s school board, has won the race to retain his seat with a nearly 20% lead over newcomer Avanese Taylor.

Republicans swept all five Florida House seats that represent Brevard County. Debbie Mayfield, Tyler Sirois, Monique Miller, Chase Tramont and Robert Brackett all easily beat their Democratic opponents for the Florida House.

In the race for Florida Senate District 19, Randy Fine defeated Democrat Vance Ahrens.

Republican Wayne Ivey was seeking reelection as Brevard Sheriff against write-in candidate Brian Allen Potters. Ivey won the election.

Florida is only getting redder.

Donald Trump won the state ... Senator Rick Scott was re-elected ... Florida's Congressional Republicans maintained their wide advantage ... and Republicans held their supermajority in the state legislature. Political journalist William March says this kind of drubbing does not bode well for the immediate future of state Democrats.

"I think the meaning of that is you won't see Democratic presidential candidates putting much emphasis on trying to win Florida, and you won't see the national Democrats putting much of an investment into trying to win statewide races here, for governor, senator and so on."

March also points out that many of the winning margins -- particularly for Trump and Scott -- were much higher than polls projected.

You can call him Raffie.

Rafael is now a hurricane, the eleventh of the 2024 storm season. The core of the storm will track into the Central Gulf of Mexico away from Florida, impacts are still expected for the Keys. Coastal flooding and beach erosion will be possible along Florida’s Gulf Coast through at least the end of the week.

Viera High School to light up track for public use.

Now that’s it’s getting dark earlier in the evening, running at night can be a problem. Viera High School will be lighting the track at its stadium for public use. The track lights will be on two days a week in December, January, and February.

