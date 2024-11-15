WFIT Local News Update November 15, 2024 PM

Books removed in Florida school districts

National free speech group PEN America reports than 4,500 book bans in Florida in the 2023-24 school year, up from 1,406 the prior year and ranking Florida as having more book removals than any other state, highlighting the school-shelf access effects of recent laws passed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida’s legislative GOP supermajority.

The book removal category includes those challenged, removed but not challenged, restricted based on grade or a parent's permission and those pending review. The status of certain books varies from county to county. More than 700 book removals were on the latest state list, nearly double what was seen the year before.

Many lawsuits have been filed related to school library controversies in Florida, costing the state thousands of dollars.

Kasey Meehan, director of PEN America’s Freedom to Read program said, “This crisis is tragic for young people hungry to understand the world they live in and see their identities and experiences reflected in books.



Construction on 192

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced a significant safety and operational improvement project for U.S. 192 from Interstate 95 Babcock Street

The improvements will include Resurfacing and Lane Reconfiguration, Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, ADA Compliance, Drainage and Lighting Upgrades.

The $20.9 million project has an anticipated completion date of Spring 2025.

International Space Station crew are “in good health”

Dr. James Polk, NASA’s medical chief recently reported that astronaut Sunita “Suni” Williams’ and the rest of the International Space Station crew are “in good health.”

The statement was issued after word spread on social media that Suni’s health was deteriorating.

Polk said, “NASA and our partners have safely conducted long duration missions aboard the orbital laboratory for decades, studying the effects of space on the human body as we prepare for exploration farther into the solar system. Dedicated flight surgeons on Earth regularly monitor crew health, and they have an individual diet and fitness regime to ensure they remain healthy throughout their expeditions.”

Florida gas prices

Up from last week's price of $2.93 per gallon, State gas prices rose last week and reached an average of $3.03 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday.

The average fuel price in the state has fallen about 2 cents since last month. A year ago, the average gas price in Florida was $3.12 per gallon.



Florida Man Games 2025 tryouts The term “Florida Man” continues to grow in popularity, you know, the kind of person who would attempt to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a hamster wheel or throw a live gator into a drive-through window.

Last year, a sort of Olympic games for people who consider themselves “Florida men” took place in St. Augustine, and the event will host tryouts this weekend for Florida men and women who want to compete this year.

The Florida Man Games returns on March 1st, 2025, and how it got insured for round 2, no one will ever know,” the press release said.

Only 12 teams will be accepted. Teams must consist of three to five members, all 18 years of age and include a woman.

Florida Sumo, Gator Throw, Weaponized Pool Noodles and more.

You have a chance to try out to compete in the games on Sunday, Nov. 17, more at the Florida Man Games website.

More: www.floridaytoday.com