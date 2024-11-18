WFIT's Local News Update November 18, 2024 PM

Boeing space-business sale would end Space Coast era.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Boeing is considering the sale of its space business, including its International Space Station (ISS) operations contract with NASA and the Starliner spacecraft program.

Selling key assets such as the Vulcan rocket and Starliner spacecraft could potentially lead to more jobs in Brevard County. However, there’s also a risk that another major aerospace company might acquire Boeing’s space assets to reduce competition, which could negatively impact the Space Coast and the broader space industry.

The Starliner spacecraft, designed to transport astronauts to the ISS, was developed under a $4.2 billion NASA Commercial Crew contract awarded in 2014. Despite this, Reuters reports that Boeing has incurred at least $1.6 billion in cost overruns on the project.

Speculation suggests that Boeing’s ISS contract would be an ideal fit for companies like Blue Origin or Axiom Space, the latter aiming to build the world’s first commercial space station.

Boeing currently employs approximately 2,300 workers in Florida.

Don Platt, director of Florida Tech’s Spaceport Education Center, commented on Boeing's strategic shift: “The new management at Boeing is focusing on the company’s core areas. Sadly, they might view space as more of a ‘nice to have’ rather than a priority.” He added, “Their commercial airplane business is really their core, and they need to ensure its success and health.”



The largest Florida-based airline declares bankruptcy reorganization

For months, bankruptcy concerns have swirled around Spirit. A planned merger with JetBlue was stopped by the federal government. Talks with Frontier Airlines failed to take off. Labor costs and competition increased. And the airline faced deadlines next year on hundreds of millions of dollars of IOUs it borrowed in the early months of the pandemic.

Spirit Airlines declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy, allowing it to reorganize its finances and remain in business despite being broke.

In a message to passengers, CEO Ted Christine wrote to assure them that their tickets remain valid.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it expects to continue to operate as normal through its bankruptcy. As part of its restructuring strategy, Spirit has announced plans to reduce its flight schedule by nearly 20% in the upcoming months.

The company has more than 3-thousand employees based in South Florida.

Spirit expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of March next year.

Citizen Oversight Committee

The Brevard County Board of County Commissioners and League of Cities is looking for qualified applicants for volunteer appointments the IRL Citizen Oversight Committee.

Applicants should have expertise in Finance, Lagoon Commerce, Lagoon Education, Outreach, and Advocacy, Science, Technology, and Tourism.

The Save Our Indian River Lagoon Citizen Oversight Committee is a 14-member committee composed of citizen volunteers with diverse skills who make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners for annual updates to the Save Our Lagoon Project Plan.

Orlando Science Center achieves Guinness World Record with massive paper rocket launch

Saturday, The Orlando Science Center achieved a Guinness World Record title for "the most people flying paper rockets simultaneously."

With 300 participants, including visitors and members, the Orlando Science Center earned a certificate that will be included in the 2025 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.

The attempt to set the world record was held in conjunction with the "Science of Guinness World Records" exhibition, which is on display at the Orlando Science Center and will run until Jan. 6, 2025.

