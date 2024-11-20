WFIT's Local News Update November 20, 2024 AM

Near-record hotel tax collection points to continued strength in Space Coast tourism sector

Final figures reveal that tourist tax collections for the 2023-24 budget year reached $25.26 million, slightly below the record set in 2022-23.

"This marks the second-strongest year in history and two consecutive years of record-setting performance," said Peter Cranis, Executive Director of the Space Coast Office of Tourism. "It positions us for a strong future as we prepare for substantial growth in hotel room availability over the coming years."

The Office of Tourism anticipates the opening of nine hotels, adding 1,094 rooms in 2025, followed by six more hotels with 731 rooms in 2026.

Tourism contributes approximately $4.6 billion annually to the Space Coast's economy, supporting nearly 46,000 direct and indirect jobs and generating nearly $1.5 billion in annual wages.

Mixed Reviews on the health of the IRL

The annual Indian River Lagoon report card was released Monday, revealing mixed results for the 156-mile stretch in Brevard County.

Marine Resource Council (MRC) scientists decided not to assign an overall health grade to the lagoon this year. Instead, they analyzed data to evaluate five distinct sections of the lagoon across the county.

While the Mosquito Lagoon was rated as having good overall health, the other four basins further south ranged from fair to poor.

According to the MRC, favorable conditions this year—such as the absence of discharges from Lake Okeechobee and no direct hits from hurricanes—helped reduce algae blooms, improve water quality, and support seagrass growth.

Florida again argues books ban are 'government speech,' not prohibited by First Amendment

On Friday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office requested that a federal judge dismiss a lawsuit challenging bookshelf decisions in one of many similar cases in the state. In the filing, the state argued that “the selection of public-school-library books is government speech and therefore not subject to the First Amendment.”

This legal position, labeled "authoritarian" by free speech advocates, reflects the state’s determined stance over the past year.

La Nina expected to bring warmer, drier winter across South Florida

A forecasted La Nina weather pattern expected to arrive in August finally shows signs of life. Meaning there’s a good chance this winter could be drier and warmer than usual in South Florida.

The good news for Florida is that this late-arriving weak La Nina sets the stage for a less stormy winter. The bad news is drier, warmer weather raises the risk of drought and wildfire.

Rob Molleda is the chief meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Miami office.

“So warmer and drier from now all the way through April. In fact, the models are indicating that it's possible that the February to April period could tilt a little drier.

Opioid Survey

Brevard County is conducting a survey about the impact of opioid misuse in our community, and they need your opinion! The survey is open until December 13, 2024. Additional opportunities to engage on the opioid epidemic in Brevard County are available at one of the community town hall meetings being held at various locations countywide. https://brevardfl.gov/OpioidSurvey

Gator Capital

Home to 1.3 million alligators, you may think Florida holds the record for gators. Floridians are accustomed to gators in their pool, golf courses or even the beach.

But According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, "Louisiana’s wild alligator population has increased from less than 100,000 to more than 2 million in the past 50 years. There are also nearly 1 million alligators on farms in Louisiana."

More: www.floridaytoday.com