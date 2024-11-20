WFIT's Local News Update November 20, 2024 PM

Three new commissioners sworn in on Brevard County board

Tuesday Three newly elected commissioners were sworn in at an organizational meeting of the Brevard County Commission.

District 1's Katie Delaney, District 3's Kim Adkinson and District 5's Thad Altman took the oath of office and District 2 commissioner Rob Feltner was unanimously selected by the board to be the new chairperson.

Chairman, Feltner said. "I want to ensure we maintain a sense of decorum while encouraging public participation."

Commissioner Katie Delaney said she hopes to set a "different tone" on the board and fulfill her campaign promise of strengthening public trust between constituents and the county government.

Kim Adkinson promised that she would be a commissioner for the entire county. "Each of us has our own vision for Brevard's future... but we're neighbors, and we have to listen to each other,"

Thad Altman stated he wants to strengthen Brevard's role as a hub of space and technology.

Susin, Thomas sworn in, Gene Trent named chair of Brevard school board

The Brevard School Board held a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, for two new members; Eight-year board member Matt Susin, and John Thomas. The board voted unanimously to make Gene Trent, District 2, chair of the board.

While the board has been majority conservative this election skewed it entirely conservative.

It's not clear what board members will address in the coming weeks, or if they'll be prepping for potential changes as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office with the promise to disband the U.S. Department of Education. This move would impact local schools by cutting off necessary funds and resources.

The final board meeting of 2024 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

Thanksgiving meals, giveaways planned for Brevard residents

For 25 years, Dorothy Linson, "Mama Dot" or "Ms. Dot has provided a free home-cooked Thanksgiving meal.

This year's event takes place this Thursday. As always, Linson and longtime volunteers expect to hand out "happy plates" to hundreds of Melbourne residents and guests, including police officers and city officials.

Linson, the daughter of an Alabama sharecropper, provides food for the body and soul.



According to a report by Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, over 12.1 percent, or roughly 73,000 Brevard residents, struggle to find food.

Several churches and businesses will organize other turkey giveaways, gift cards, and basket deliveries.

The Space Coast Basket Brigade will distribute baskets stuffed with turkeys and canned goods to provide more than 1,200 pre-registered families with holiday meals.

House of Hope ministry offers Thanksgiving boxes, and Alpizar Law firm will hand out 500 gift cards to pre-registered families, and Operation Hope continues its annual tradition of Thanksgiving giveaways.



SpaceX rocket launch from Cape Canaveral

Tomorrow, SpaceX plans to launch a Starlink satellite from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket will launch the next batch of Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit. The Launch window with a southeast trajectory is 10:53 a.m. to 3:24 p.m. EDT.

With 81 orbital launches, Florida Space Coast has already broken the record of launches in a year, with the bulk of the 2024 missions from SpaceX.

Circle K has up to 40 cents off per gallon of gas

Circle K is offering up to 40 cents off per gallon of gas.

The deal is available Thursday November 21st between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on all types of gas and at all Circle K locations.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Brevard on Wednesday was $3.07.

More: wwwfloridaytoday.com