WFIT's Local News Update November 22, 2024 AM

Trump's Secretary of Education choice

While conservative parents group Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice's name had been floated as a possible pick for Secretary of Education she was ultimately passed over for former wrestling executive Linda McMahon, who was nominated Tuesday.

Educated We Stand, a political advocacy organization founded by former Brevard school board member Jennifer Jenkins, released a statement Wednesday afternoon condemning Trump's nomination of McMahon.

"Linda McMahon’s nomination is far from a victory for students, educators, or families," the organization said in an email sent to media. "Her lack of experience in public education, coupled with her history as a corporate executive and Trump political fundraiser, signals a continued prioritization of political loyalty over educational expertise."

Brevard could become 'Bill of Rights Sanctuary County'

Brevard County commissioners are considering an ordinance to declare the county a "Bill of Rights Sanctuary County," proclaiming independence from "the commanding hand of the federal government" and refusing to comply with federal laws deemed unconstitutional.

The draft will be reviewed at the commission’s meeting on December 3.

The proposed ordinance would bar county officials, employees, or resources from enforcing federal laws, orders, or regulations that allegedly violate constitutional rights. However, Article III of the U.S. Constitution assigns federal courts—not county governments—the authority to determine the constitutionality of federal laws.

Sanctuary counties are gaining traction in Florida, with Collier County becoming the state’s first to adopt such a policy in August 2023, followed by Sarasota County.

Pam Castellana, director of Brevard Democrats, criticized the ordinance, arguing, "This would place the county commission above the federal government. It isn’t their job to decide whether something is constitutional or not."

Heavy demand for hurricane hardening money closes My Safe Florida Condo soon after opening

State program My Safe Florida Condo agreed to give associations $2 in a state grant for every $1 spent to harden condo association community property against the wind.

The condominium version of a state program that allocates public money for hardening homes against hurricanes has proved even more popular than its predecessor — it shut down on its sixth day as potential grant recipients grew to five times the number it could fund.

For My Safe Florida Condo, associations could apply for the same match, up to $175,000. However the $30 million the Legislature appropriated for the condo association pilot program can cover only about 157 such groups with that size of a grant,

Thanksgiving meals, giveaways for Brevard residents

For 25 years, Dorothy Linson, "Mama Dot" or "Ms. Dot has provided a free home-cooked Thanksgiving meal.

This year's event took place yesterday. Linson and longtime volunteers handed out "happy plates" to hundreds of Melbourne residents and guests, including police officers and city officials.

Linson, the daughter of an Alabama sharecropper, provides food for the body and soul.

According to a report by Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, over 12.1 percent, or roughly 73,000 Brevard residents, struggle to find food.

Several churches and businesses are offering other turkey giveaways, gift cards, and basket deliveries.

The Space Coast Basket Brigade will distribute baskets stuffed with turkeys and canned goods to provide more than 1,200 pre-registered families with holiday meals.

House of Hope ministry offers Thanksgiving boxes, and Alpizar Law firm will hand out 500 gift cards to pre-registered families, and Operation Hope continues its annual tradition of Thanksgiving giveaways.

