WFIT's Local News Update November 25, 2024 PM

Busy Day For Space X.

A Space X rocket launched this morning just after 5am carrying 23 internet satellites into low earth orbit. Another launch is planned for tonight with a window from 10:30pm to 3am tomorrow morning. This morning’s launch was the 83rd rocket launch from the Space Coast this year.

Area 142 Still Closed.

Area 142 on Minuteman Causeway in Cocoa Beach remains closed because of a business dispute between its operators. The landowner is now seeking an eviction. Area 142 opened only a couple of years ago as a small concert venue and a rooftop bar. Cocoa Beach mayor Keith Capizzi calls it an unfortunate situation, calling the place a great place to hang out and have fun.

Brevard a Sanctuary County?

Brevard County Commissioners may decide to declare the county a Bill of Rights Sanctuary County. It would proclaim the county free of quote “the commanding hand of the federal government.” The county supposedly would not comply with federal laws local officials view as unconstitutional. Some other Florida counties have passed similar proclamations. However the US Constitution says only federal courts have jurisdiction to declare laws unconstitutional, not local governments.

State Run Insurance Company Pays Only Half Of Claims.

Florida’s state operated home insurance company, Citizens, closed half of claims filed last year without any payment. Citizens chief officer Jay Adams says that might not be as bad as it sounds. He says some of those claims could have been filed by people who were not policy holders or may have been moved to a private insurer without realizing it. He also notes that Citizens’ deductibles are higher than other insurance providers so claims may have not met the threshold for payment.

Florida County Still Wrecked By Helene.

It’s been about two months since Hurricane Helene hit Taylor County, Florida on the Gulf Coast. Some houses are still piles of rubble. Other homes are floating in the marsh in a debris field of scraps of metal roofs and splintered wooden docks. About half the homes in two beach towns and Cedar Island were destroyed. One local says the storm changed coast line. Some waterways are now too shallow for navigation and some canals are still filled with debris. He adds that everyone is fighting with their insurance company trying to get paid.

FHP In Texas Detaining Undocumented Immigrants.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers sent to the Texas border have assisted in detaining more than 16-hundred undocumented immigrants. They have also aided in the arrests of human traffickers, drug smugglers and gang members. Millions of Florida taxpayer dollars have been spent to send troopers to Texas. State budget records indicate that about 50 new Florida Highway Patrolmen could have been hired and provided with new vehicles for the amount of money spent on sending troopers to Texas.

Gaetz For Governor?

Former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is now hinting that he plans to run for governor. Gaetz resigned from Congress this month after President-elect Donald Trump selected him for attorney general. But Gates withdrew seeing he did not have the senate votes for confirmation. Governor Ron DeSantis term is up next year and cannot run for reelection.

Tree Trimming Superman.

A man in a bucket truck trimming trees north of Tampa was attacked by a swarm of bees, stung more than 100 times, fell 30 feet from the bucket and was not seriously injured.

