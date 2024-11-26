WFIT's Local News Update November 26, 2024 PM

SpaceX Tries Again Tonight.

Last night’s SpaceX Falcon 9 launch was scrubbed so another try will be made at 10:05pm tonight. The first stage booster will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. Another batch of Starlink internet satellites will be placed in low earth orbit.

NASA has announced that a SpaceX Falcon Heavy will launch its Dragonfly lander which will explore one of Saturn’s moons. The launch is planned for July 2028 from pad 39A at Kennedy.

Trump Thinks Fine is Fine.

President-elect Donald Trump has endorsed Florida State Senator Randy Fine of Brevard to replace Congressman Michael Waltz, who Trump wants for National Security Advisor. Fine would represent Florida’s 6th Congressional District which covers the Daytona Beach area. Governor Ron DeSantis would have to call a special election to fill the seat.

FL CFO Quits To Replace Gaetz.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has resigned so he can run for congress to replace Matt Gaetz who resigned from congress. That was after the president elect selected him for attorney general. Gaetz withdrew his nomination after a lack of support in the senate.

Not Many Takers For Palm Bay City Manager.

The Palm Bay City Council is asking former West Melbourne city manager Scott Morgan to be the city's interim city manager. City manager Suzanne Sherman was abruptly fired last week. Morgan retired from the West Melbourne job in August of 2022 after 13 years as city manager. IT Director Brian Robinson is acting Palm Bay City Manager after several other leaders on city staff turned down the offer.

Possible New Owner For Indialantic Landmark.

The iconic Lou’s Blues Bar & Grill in Indialantic has tentatively been sold. The possible new owners are doing research to see if they want to proceed with the sale. The current offer is only for the building, not the business. Owner Michael Pauline says he hopes to lease the building back for a few years and continue operating as is. After that he would like to find a new location in Brevard County.

Big Space Coast Marathon Sunday.

Expect heavy traffic and roadblocks around Cocoa Village early Sunday morning for the annual Space Coast Marathon and Half Marathon. The seven-hour marathon, Florida's oldest long-distance footrace, begins at 6 a.m. at Cocoa Riverfront. The race, which travels along the Indian River Lagoon in Cocoa and Rockledge had 15-hundred participants last year.

Cold Weather On The Way.

Another cold blast of air will arrive in Florida after Thanksgiving. A strong polar cold front is expected to move through Central Florida on Sunday, Dec. 1st with the coldest days early next week. The National Weather Service in Melbourne predicts the low Sunday night will be 46 degrees with a high Monday of 64 with strong gusty winds.

Stunned By Water Bills.

Residents of Groveland, just west of Orlando, are shocked by their suddenly high water bills. One woman says her bill doubled from October to November. City officials approved the first water bill increase in a decade. The director of public works says the rate is now structured based on use. The more you use the more you pay per gallon.

