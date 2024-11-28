WFIT's Local News Update November 28, 2024 PM

Caribbean Princess Sails From Port Canaveral.

Yesterday for the first time a ship owned by Princess Cruises, the Caribbean Princess, left Port Canaveral on a voyage of several days. It took port officials several years to convince Princess to base one of its ships here. The cruise company is now offering six and eight-day cruises to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral. A spokesman for Princess says the port is ideal because of its proximity to Orlando International Airport, theme parks and beaches. Next month, the port welcomes a seventh cruise line partner with the arrival of the Celebrity Equinox.

Disney Agrees to Gender Pay Settlement.

Disney has agreed to a $43 million dollar settlement in a gender-pay lawsuit involving nearly 9,000 women. The lawsuit claimed women were paid less than men. In one case, an employee found a $20,000 dollar pay gap compared to a less experienced coworker. Disney has not admitted fault but says it’s committed to fair pay.

FL Housing Market Slowdown.

Florida’s housing market is seeing a big slowdown. The biggest factors are rising insurance and HOA fees and hurricanes. Tampa is the fifth-worst city in the country for home sales, with a 7% drop this year compared to last.

Gold Gold Recovered.

A collection of 37 gold coins has been recovered after they were stolen by salvagers from a shipwreck off Florida's Treasure Coast. Eric Schmitt, a professional treasure hunter, is charged in the case. He recovered about 100 coins from a sunken Spanish ship near Fort Pierce but only reported half of them to the company he was working under contract for. Authorities executed multiple search warrants recovering coins from private residences, safe deposit boxes and auctions. Investigators are trying to track down coins that are still missing.

Fine To Run For Congress.

Florida State Senator Randy Fine has announced that he will run for Florida’s 6th congressional district to replace Congressman Tim Waltz. He resigned from congress after the president elect named Waltz as his choice for national security advisor. A primary election for the seat will be held on January 28th and the special general election will be held April 1st. Fine is known as a fierce supporter of Israel and is the only Jewish Republican in the Florida legislature.

Gaetz Going For Governor?

Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is hinting he will run for governor in 2026. Governor Ron DeSantis cannot run for reelection. Gaetz resigned from congress after the president elect named him as his choice for attorney general. Gaetz withdrew himself from consideration after it became apparent the Senate would not confirm him. President Elect Donald Trump then named former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his choice for attorney general.

FL Surgeon General Against Fluoride.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is recommending that fluoride not be added to drinking water calling it "public health malpractice.” Public health experts generally agree he’s wrong saying that fluoridating water has dramatically improved dental health in the US, saving billions of dollars in dental expenses and preventing millions of childhood cavities. Critics say fluoride can cause lower IQ and higher rates of ADHD.

