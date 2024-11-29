WFIT's Local News Update November 29, 2024 PM

Falcon 9 Launch Tonight.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 launch is set for midnight tonight with a 5 hour window. Its another load of internet satellites. The booster will land on a barge in the ocean and hauled back in to Port Canaveral.

FL CFO Gets Trump Endorsement.

The president elect has endorsed former Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis to replace Matt Gaetz in congress. Patronis has resigned as CFO so he can run. While in office he wanted the state to pay the legal bills of Donald Trump. But Governor Ron DeSantis said he would veto that so it died.

FL Open Carry In Trouble.

Florida Senate President Ben Albritton says he is opposed to allowing open carry in Florida. Albritton says law enforcement agencies are against it and he supports law enforcement. Concealed carry is allowed in but open carry has been opposed. Second Amendment groups have long sought an open carry law.

Bad Year for FL Panthers.

So far this year 30 Florida Panthers have been killed, double the number last year. It's the highest death toll for Florida Panthers, a critically endangered species since 2018. There are only around 200 of them left in the wild. All of the panthers killed this year, with one exception, were killed by cars. One was killed by a train. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission encourages drivers to slow down in areas in several south Florida counties where panthers are known to be active.

Freezing Temps Next Week.

The lowest temperature in the state Monday morning is forecast for the town of Marianna which is northwest of Tallahassee. It’ll feel like 24 degrees there as a cold front moves into the state this weekend. Below freezing temperatures are expected in northern Florida. That includes Jacksonville, Pensacola, Tallahassee and Lake City. The National Weather Service in Melbourne says the low here tonight will be 53, high tomorrow near 70 with gusty winds, low tomorrow night 55, high Sunday 73 and low Sunday night 49.

Man Jumps From Keys Bridge.

In the Florida Keys a man fleeing from police jumped off the Seven Mile Bridge but was picked up by a sheriff’s department marine unit. The Florida Highway Patrol tried execute a traffic stop on the suspect, described as a habitual traffic offender.

Not Just Black Friday.

It’s Black Friday. And Monday is Cyber Monday. American Express started small business Saturday which is tomorrow. That’s to encourage more patronizing of local retailers, shops and artists. The software company Norton created Cyber Safety Sunday to help you avoid online scammers. Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, a time to give to non profits and charities. That was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y community center in New York. National Package Protection day is December 4th. That’s to help you avoid porch pirates - people who steal deliveries from porches. Not to be left out, today is also Buy Nothing Day. That’s was started by an artist in Canada as a protest against unfettered capitalism.

