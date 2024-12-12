WFIT's Local News Update December 12, 2024 AM

Topgolf in Viera

If the Brevard County Commission approves zoning changes, a $28 million Topgolf entertainment center will be built in Viera.

The project would include a two-story golf venue with 64 hitting bays. There also would be outdoor patio areas, restaurant and bar facilities, and spaces for parties and other events at the complex.

The project would be built on an 11.67-acre undeveloped site owned by The Viera Co. and located between The Avenue Viera's 16-screen AMC movie theater and Interstate 95.



International travelers to MLB drop 23%.

International travelers flying on TUI Airways to Melbourne dropped 23% this tourist season. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the details:

The European travel company brought 178,000 passengers to MLB, but that was down from 231,000 last year. Airport officials blame the departure of TUI’s cruise ship from Port Canaveral, and unfavorable foreign exchange rates. TUI remains under contract to fly from MLB until 2030.



Monarch butterflies will get federal protections as a threatened

After years of environmental warnings that populations are shrinking U.S. wildlife officials announced its decision to extend federal protections to monarch butterflies.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to add the butterfly to the threatened species list by the end of next year following an extensive public comment period.

World Wildlife Fund Mexico released data in February that shows a 59% decrease in the species in the area from the previous year.

Experts have warned that as the planet warms, milkweed could shift to find more conducive growing conditions, which could spell doom for the insects.

Tuesday's announcement kicks off a 90-day public comment period.

Rule finally proposed for pumping Florida freshwater springs

Tuesday, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection filed a proposed rule for how the state should oversee the pumping of groundwater from Florida’s most vulnerable freshwater springs, a process regulated through consumptive use permits, or CUPs.

In response to a recent lawsuit filed by the Florida Springs Council, the FDEP was urged to finally issue a proposed rule for better protecting Florida Springs, nearly nine years after the passage of a state law requiring the state agency to do so.

The hearing will be held January 6, 2025 starting at 9:00 a.m. in Tallahassee

Flooding from Florida hurricanes could help spread invasive species

This year, severe flooding from back-to-back hurricanes may have a more lasting impact on the Gulf Coast – the spread of invasive species.

Storm tracker maps compiled by the U.S. Geological Survey found that Hurricanes Helene and Milton could accelerate the spread of hundreds of non-native species between Naples and the Panhandle and east to Jacksonville. Once species reach new areas they can quickly become invasive and wipe out native wildlife.

The tracking found Cuban tree frogs and alligator weed, along with two kinds of catfish, among the most invasive that may have been moved to new areas. The tree frogs eat native frogs. Alligator weed can clog waterways.

Flooding may have also helped spread one of the state’s most harmful invaders – Burmese pythons. The snakes are now mostly found in South Florida.

Universal Orlando specialty license plate

On the heels of the state discontinuing a number of specialty license plates, Universal Orlando Resort officials unveiled the design for their new specialty license plate.

The proceeds for the specialty license plate will benefit Central Florida-based nonprofit Give Kids The World, an 89-acre nonprofit resort in Kissimmee that provides weeklong, cost-free wish vacations to critically ill children and their families.

