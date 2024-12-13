WFIT Local News Update December 13, 2024 AM

Indialantic residents upset over a proposal to remove sea grapes

Indialantic residents are criticizing a city plan to remove sea grapes from the ocean shoreline.

The proposal would replace them with sea oats, much like what other beachside cities in South Florida have done.

The amount of feedback led the town to remove the discussion from the agenda of Wednesday’s council meeting.

Town manager Mike Casey said they’ve gotten requests from condo owners to remove the sea grapes and replace them with other plants to sustain the dune line.

Now they have reached out to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for guidance. Casey said the idea will be put on hold until they hear back from state officials with an environmental study.

Surfing icon Kelly Slater appearing at local book signing

11-time surfing world champion, will be in Cocoa Beach signing copies of his new book, A Life of Waves. Thursday, Dec. 19 Slater will be at Café Surfinista, 86 N. Orlando Ave., from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The book is a collection of photographic portraits that document some of Slater’s most epic surfing trips. Images were captured by photographer Todd Glaser, who also is expected to be at the book signing event.

This is Slater's third book following Pipe Dreams: A Surfer's Journey and Kelly Slater: For the Love

Can you drink alcohol in a car?

Here’s a question you may be asking yourself this holiday season? Can I drink alcohol in a car if someone else is driving? Rick Glasby has the answer:

According to Florida law , it’s illegal to have an open container of alcohol or to drink alcohol while you’re driving or while you’re a passenger in a motor vehicle. There are exceptions: You can drink as a passenger in a commercial vehicle such as a bus or a taxi cab. Keep in mind that Uber and Lyft drivers don’t carry commercial driving licenses, so you would be violating the law if you drink alcohol as a passenger in a ride-share vehicle. It’s ok to drink in a self-contained motor home over 21 feet in length.

More: www.floridatoday.com

